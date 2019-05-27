2019 NASCAR Coca-Cola 600 live updates, results, live stream: Brad Keselowski, Martin Truex Jr. win stages
Follow along for live updates from NASCAR's crown jewel race at Charlotte
Memorial Day weekend is set to bring us three of the biggest events in motorsports: The Indianapolis 500 in IndyCar, the Coca-Cola 600 in NASCAR and the Monaco Grand Prix in Formula 1. Lewis Hamilton won the Monaco GP while Simon Pagenaud kissed the bricks after winning the Indy 500.
Now it's time for the final of leg of the trifecta in NASCAR. William Byron won pole for the race however all eyes are on the favorite and defending race winner Kyle Busch.
Busch began the week as the favorite to win the race at 3/1 and improved his odds to 5/2 after qualifying third. Busch's race last year gave him a win at every track on the NASCAR circuit -- hat is until Charlotte opened up the Roval (road-oval) course in the playoffs. Can he make it back-to-back years at Charlotte Motor Speedway?
How to watch the 2019 Coca-Cola 600
- Date: Sunday, May 26
- Start time: 6 p.m. ET
- TV: FOX
- Streaming: fuboTV (Try for free)
- Location: Charlotte Motor Speedway
Coca-Cola 600 live updates
Follow along for live updates from NASCAR's crown jewel race at Charlotte.
-
Coca-Cola 600 2019 odds, Vegas picks
Micah Roberts pioneered wagering on NASCAR races and just locked in his 2019 Coca-Cola 600...
-
2019 Coca-Cola 600 odds, simulations
SportsLine simulated the 2019 Coca-Cola 600 10,000 times and has some surprising picks
-
Coca-Cola 600 preview, times
Here's what you need to know about the race this weekend
-
Q&A with Dale Earnhardt Jr.
Here's what the legend had to say to CBS Sports
-
NASCAR at Charlotte: Coca-Cola 600 DFS
SportsLine's Mike McClure, a DFS pro with almost $2 million in winnings, gives optimal lineup...
-
2020 NASCAR Hall of Fame class announced
Bobby Labonte, Buddy Baker and Waddell Wilson round out the group of five