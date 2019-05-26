2019 NASCAR Coca-Cola 600 live updates, results, live stream: Kyle Busch looks for another win at Charlotte

Memorial Day weekend is set to bring us three of the biggest events in motorsports: The Indianapolis 500 in IndyCar, the Coca-Cola 600 in NASCAR and the Monaco Grand Prix in Formula 1. Lewis Hamilton won the Monaco GP while Simon Pagenaud kissed the bricks after winning the Indy 500.

Now it's time for the final of leg of the trifecta in NASCAR. William Byron won pole for the race however all eyes are on the favorite and defending race winner Kyle Busch.

Busch began the week as the favorite to win the race at 3/1 and improved his odds to 5/2 after qualifying third. Busch's race last year gave him a win at every track on the NASCAR circuit -- hat is until Charlotte opened up the Roval (road-oval) course in the playoffs. Can he make it back-to-back years at Charlotte Motor Speedway?

How to watch the 2019 Coca-Cola 600

  • Date: Sunday, May 26
  • Start time: 6 p.m. ET
  • TV: FOX
  • StreamingfuboTV (Try for free)
  • Location: Charlotte Motor Speedway

Qualifying results for the 2019 Coca-Cola 600

  1. William Byron
  2. Aric Almirola
  3. Kyle Busch
  4. Austin Dillon
  5. Kevin Harvick
  6. Daniel Suarez
  7. Joey Logano
  8. Clint Bowyer
  9. Ricky Stenhouse Jr.
  10. Daniel Hemric
  11. Kurt Busch
  12. Chase Elliott
  13. Alex Bowman
  14. Martin Truex Jr.
  15. Jimmie Johnson
  16. Erik Jones
  17. Paul Menard
  18. Ryan Newman
  19. Ryan Blaney
  20. Denny Hamlin
  21. Brad Keselowski
  22. Chris Buescher
  23. Michael McDowell
  24. Ryan Preece
  25. Kyle Larson
  26. Matt Tifft
  27. Matt DiBenedetto
  28. Ty Dillon
  29. Bubba Wallace
  30. Corey LaJoie
  31. David Ragan
  32. Landon Cassill
  33. Bayley Currey
  34. Parker Kligerman
  35. Ross Chastain
  36. BJ McLeod
  37. Reed Sorenson
  38. Cody Ware
  39. Quin Houff
  40. Joey Gase

Coca-Cola 600 live updates

