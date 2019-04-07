2019 NASCAR Food City 500 at Bristol live updates, results: Chase Elliott starts on pole
Follow along for live updates from Bristol
The Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series is back in action at Bristol Motor Speedway for some short-track racing. Kyle Busch is the Vegas favorite at 3-to-1.
Busch is the favorite for a reason, having dominated 'The Last Great Colosseum' over the course of his career. He leads all active drivers with seven wins, including two of the past three races. Additionally, he's stacked up 10 top-five and 15 top-10 finishes in his 27 starts at the track.
Chase Elliott earned the honors of starting on the pole despite Ryan Blaney setting a track record in qualifying with a blazing lap time of 14.528 seconds. Elliott, the sport's Most Popular Driver, was given 10-to-1 odds to win the race.
Find out how to watch Sunday's race and keep tabs on your favorite driver and the field by following along with our live blog below.
How to watch the Food City 500
- Date: Sunday, April 7th
- Start time: 2 p.m. ET
- TV: FS1
- Streaming: fuboTV, FOX Sports Go
- Radio: MRN, SiriusXM, NASCAR Radio
-
NASCAR at Bristol preview, picks, DFS
Here's what you need to know for Sunday's race
-
Food City 500 odds, expert picks, bets
Micah Roberts pioneered wagering on NASCAR races and just locked in his 2019 Food City 500...
-
2019 Food City 500 odds, top picks, sims
SportsLine simulated the 2019 Food City 500 10,000 times and has some surprising picks
-
NASCAR at Bristol: Top DFS picks, lineup
SportsLine's Mike McClure, a DFS pro with almost $2 million in winnings, gives optimal lineup...
-
Erik Jones previews Bristol race
The 2017 Rookie of the Year has an eye on Victrory Lane
-
Denny Hamlin wins at Texas
It's Hamlin's second win of the 2019 season