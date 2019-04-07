2019 NASCAR Food City 500 at Bristol live updates, results: Chase Elliott starts on pole

The Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series is back in action at Bristol Motor Speedway for some short-track racing. Kyle Busch is the Vegas favorite at 3-to-1.

Busch is the favorite for a reason, having dominated 'The Last Great Colosseum' over the course of his career. He leads all active drivers with seven wins, including two of the past three races. Additionally, he's stacked up 10 top-five and 15 top-10 finishes in his 27 starts at the track.

Chase Elliott earned the honors of starting on the pole despite Ryan Blaney setting a track record in qualifying with a blazing lap time of 14.528 seconds. Elliott, the sport's Most Popular Driver, was given 10-to-1 odds to win the race.

Find out how to watch Sunday's race and keep tabs on your favorite driver and the field by following along with our live blog below.

How to watch the Food City 500

Date : Sunday, April 7th

: Sunday, April 7th Start time: 2 p.m. ET

2 p.m. ET TV : FS1

: FS1 Streaming : fuboTV, FOX Sports Go

: fuboTV, FOX Sports Go Radio: MRN, SiriusXM, NASCAR Radio



