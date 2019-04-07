2019 NASCAR Food City 500 at Bristol live updates, results: Joey Logano, Ty Dillon win stages

The Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series is back in action at Bristol Motor Speedway (streaming on fuboTV) for some short-track racing.

Ty Dillon collected his first career stage win, battling Clint Bowyer at the end of Stage 1 en route to a green-and-white checkered. Dillon and Bowyer made contact, but it was the No. 13 that saw its nose cross the start-finish line just a hair before Bowyer's.

Joey Logano dominated Stage 2, leading 106 laps ahead of his Penske teammates Brad Keselowski and Ryan Blaney. Logano had no issues cruising to his third stage win of the season, putting him one behind Kyle Busch for the series lead.

Stage 1: Wrecks, penalties and racing

Kevin Harvick suffered a major setback before the race even started. The No. 4 failed inspection three times, which sent Harvick to the rear of the field for the start of the race where he then had to serve a pass-through penalty once the race went green. Harvick's engineer was also ejected as a result of the failed inspections.

Harvick wasn't the only one in trouble early. Almost immediately after Chase Elliott led the field to green, Ricky Stenhouse Jr. got into the back of Kyle Busch and sent him spinning. Prior to that, Aric Almirola made contact with William Byron which caused mechanical damage to the No. 10 that would knock him out of the race for good.

Despite getting back on track quickly, Stenhouse's hood was raised up a little too high for NASCAR's liking which caused him to get black flagged. He brought the No. 17 down pit road for further repairs that essentially knocked him out of contention for the day.

Things settled down after that as Elliott led 39 laps however once he made his way into lapped traffic he encountered Ryan Preece, who cut a tire in his backup car and went spinning. Elliott slammed on the brakes, but Corey LaJoie got into his rear bumper and spun the No. 9 out. Fortunately for Elliott, he was able to keep it off the wall and sustained minimal damage. To add insult to injury, Preece was penalized for speeding on entry to pit road alongside Bubba Wallace.

Take a look at what happened to @RyanPreece_ and @chaseelliott early in Stage 1. pic.twitter.com/YjYrsr0fps — NASCAR (@NASCAR) April 7, 2019

Denny Hamlin stayed out under yellow and led the field to green ahead of his teammate Erik Jones. The No. 20 took the lead from Hamlin several laps later. After leading 10 laps, Jones felt a vibration and brought his car down pit road under green for a loose wheel forfeiting the lead to Ryan Blaney.

Harvick and Kyle Larson also suffered loose wheels and had to pit early as well. Larson's team was busted for an uncontrolled tire and had to serve a damming pass through. Harvick's stop put him four laps down.

Clint Bowyer challenged Blaney for the lead with less than 15 laps go to as Kyle Busch recovered from the early setback and moved into the top 10. Bowyer took the lead from Blaney with eight laps to go when -- ironically -- the No. 8 car of Daniel Hemric went spinning to bring out the caution.

Blaney and the Penske cars elected to come down pit road as opposed to staying out for stage points. While four of the top five cars pit, Bowyer chose to stay out. Unfortunately for Bowyer, so did Ty Dillon, who outraced him in a shootout at the end of the stage and collected the green-and-white checkered.

Stage 1 results

Ty Dillon Clint Bowyer Brad Keselowski Joey Logano Jimmie Johnson Kyle Busch Ryan Blaney Paul Menard Martin Truex Jr. Chase Elliott

Stage 2: Joey Logano puts it in cruise control

Brad Keselowski and Joey Logano led the field to green to begin Stage 2 and it was the No. 2 that took the early lead. Keselowski ran 15 laps out front before turning the lead over to Logano.

Logano nicely led a clean 69 laps before Matt Tifft went spinning and brought out the first caution of the stage. Tifft was then penalized for an uncontrolled tire when making his pit stop under yellow.

Chase Elliott had fallen off the lead lap just prior to Tifft's spin and was awarded the free pass under yellow. Logano won the race off pit road ahead of Keselowski and led the group back to green. Logano had no problem leading the way after that, amassing 106 total laps led in Stage 2 en route to the green-and-white checkered flag.

Martin Truex Jr. was riding inside the top 10 for most of the stage, however was forced to bring his car down pit road before the stage's conclusion with reports of a loose wheel. This put the No. 19 multiple laps down heading into the Final Stage.

Stage 2 results

Joey Logano Ryan Blaney Ryan Newman Brad Keselowski Kyle Busch Kurt Busch Chris Buescher Clint Bowyer Austin Dillon Daniel Suarez

Keep tabs on your favorite driver and the field by following along with our live blog below.




