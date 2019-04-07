2019 NASCAR Food City 500 at Bristol live updates, results: Ty Dillon wins Stage 1 after shootout with Clint Bowyer

The Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series is back in action at Bristol Motor Speedway (streaming on fuboTV) for some short-track racing.

Ty Dillon collected his first career stage win, battling Clint Bowyer at the end of Stage 1 en route to a green-and-white checkered. Dillon and Bowyer made contact, but it was the No. 13 that saw its nose cross the start-finish line just a hair before Bowyer's.

Stage 1: Wrecks, penalties and racing

Kevin Harvick suffered a major setback before the race even started. The No. 4 failed inspection three times, which sent Harvick to the rear of the field for the start of the race where he then had to serve a pass-through penalty once the race went green. Harvick's engineer was also ejected as a result of the failed inspections.

Harvick wasn't the only one in trouble early. Almost immediately after Chase Elliott led the field to green, Ricky Stenhouse Jr. got into the back of Kyle Busch and sent him spinning. Prior to that, Aric Almirola made contact with William Byron which caused mechanical damage to the No. 10 that would knock him out of the race for good.

Despite getting back on track quickly, Stenhouse's hood was raised up a little too high for NASCAR's liking which caused him to get black flagged. He brought the No. 17 down pit road for further repairs that essentially knocked him out of contention for the day.

Things settled down after that as Elliott led 39 laps however once he made his way into lapped traffic he encountered Ryan Preece, who cut a tire in his backup car and went spinning. Elliott slammed on the brakes, but Corey LaJoie got into his rear bumper and spun the No. 9 out. Fortunately for Elliott, he was able to keep it off the wall and sustained minimal damage. To add insult to injury, Preece was penalized for speeding on entry to pit road alongside Bubba Wallace.

Denny Hamlin stayed out under yellow and led the field to green ahead of his teammate Erik Jones. The No. 20 took the lead from Hamlin several laps later. After leading 10 laps, Jones felt a vibration and brought his car down pit road under green for a loose wheel forfeiting the lead to Ryan Blaney.

Harvick and Kyle Larson also suffered loose wheels and had to pit early as well. Larson's team was busted for an uncontrolled tire and had to serve a damming pass through. Harvick's stop put him four laps down.

Clint Bowyer challenged Blaney for the lead with less than 15 laps go to as Kyle Busch recovered from the early setback and moved into the top 10. Bowyer took the lead from Blaney with eight laps to go when -- ironically -- the No. 8 car of Daniel Hemric went spinning to bring out the caution.

Blaney and the Penske cars elected to come down pit road as opposed to staying out for stage points. While four of the top five cars pit, Bowyer chose to stay out. Unfortunately for Bowyer, so did Ty Dillon, who outraced him in a shootout at the end of the stage and collected the green-and-white checkered.

Stage 1 results

Ty Dillon Clint Bowyer Brad Keselowski Joey Logano Jimmie Johnson Kyle Busch Ryan Blaney Paul Menard Martin Truex Jr. Chase Elliott

