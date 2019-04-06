2019 NASCAR Food City 500 at Bristol: Starting lineup, times, TV schedule, live stream, picks, daily fantasy advice

The Monster Energy NASCAR Cup series heads to Bristol for some short track racing on Sunday with green flag scheduled for 2 p.m. ET. Kyle Busch is the betting favorite according to Westgate SuperBook at 5-to-2.

Busch is the favorite for a reason, having dominated 'The Last Great Colosseum' over the course of his career. He leads all active drivers with seven wins, including two of the past three races. Additionally, he's stacked up 10 top-five and 15 top-10 finishes in his 27 starts at the track.

Behind Busch in the standings is his Joe Gibbs Racing teammate, Denny Hamlin, who has already won two races and secured his spot in the Cup Series Playoffs behind new crew chief Chris Gabehart. Hamlin will look to make it back-to-back wins for the third time in his career on Sunday at a track where he's won before. The No. 11 driver has 14-to-1 odds to claim the checkered flag.

If you're looking for some value similar to Hamlin, look no further than Kyle's older brother Kurt Busch at 14-to-1. The veteran NASCAR Cup series champ has been hot to start the season, finishing in the top 10 in all but two races including two top fives. He shares a similar dominance at Bristol to his brother Kyle, with six wins. Of course, there's a little brotherly motivation in that if Kurt wins on Sunday, he'll tie his brother for the active wins lead at the track.

Here's how the Busch brothers, Hamlin and the rest of the field stack up on Sunday.

Food City 500 starting lineup

Chase Elliott William Byron Ryan Blaney Erik Jones Denny Hamlin Aric Almirola Joey Logano Clint Bowyer Paul Menard Jimmie Johnson Ryan Newman Brad Keselowski Kevin Harvick Alex Bowman Austin Dillon Kyle Larson Kyle Busch Michael McDowell Ricky Stenhouse Jr. Daniel Suarez Matt DiBenedetto David Ragan Martin Truex Jr. Ty Dillon Chris Buescher Daniel Hemric Kurt Busch Bubba Wallace Matt Tifft Ryan Preece Landon Cassill Corey LaJoie Gray Gaulding Bayley Currey Timmy Hill Quin Houff Ross Chastain

Our Pick: Ryan Blaney

We're going with Ryan Blaney at 12-to-1 to win this one. Blaney's two Penske teammates, Joey Logano and Brad Keselowski, have already seen Victory Lane and punched their tickets to the playoffs. You'll bet Roger Penske wants to get his third car in there.

Motivation isn't the only reason we like him though. Despite not winning pole for Sunday's race, Blaney set a track record in qualifying by running a 14.528 second lap time. Translation: he has a blazing fast Ford.

He'll have his buddy Chase Elliott to work with towards the front of the field early as he looks for his second consecutive top 10 at the track and third in four races. We'll roll the dice with Blaney to get it done on Sunday.

Free plug-and-play DraftKings lineup

**note if you played our DraftKings lineup in last week's $400,000 contest, you cashed

Kurt Busch $10,700

Ryan Blaney $10,300

Erik Jones $7,800

Ricky Stenhouse Jr. $7,600

Ryan Newman $7,000

Ryan Preece $6,500

So who wins the 2019 Food City 500? And which long shots stun NASCAR? Visit SportsLine now to see the full projected leaderboard for the 2019 Food City 500, all from the model that has crushed its NASCAR picks.

How to watch the Food City 500