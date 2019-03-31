2019 NASCAR O'Reilly Auto Parts 500 at Texas live updates, results: Jimmie Johnson starts from pole

The NASCAR Cup Series is in action at Texas Motor Speedway on Sunday afternoon (streaming on fuboTV). Jimmie Johnson starts on the pole after sweeping qualifying ahead of Hendrick teammates William Byron and Chase Elliott.

Johnson, a 60-to-1 value pick, has earned an all-time best seven wins at Texas. However, he has not seen Victory Lane in the Cup Series since the 2017 season. The No. 48 driver also has an all-time best five runner-up finishes at the track, so if there was ever a place to break a losing streak, Texas would be it for the seven-time champion.

Kyle Busch is the betting favorite at 5-to-2, and for good reason. The No. 18 has already been to Victory Lane twice and has finished in the top 10 in all six races this season, including five top fives. He's also the defending winner at Texas, having taken the checkered flag there three times, including his first in 2013.

Follow along for live updates from the action with our blog below. We'll have highlights, analysis and more from the big race.

2019 NASCAR O'Reilly Auto Parts 500 live updates

How to watch the O'Reilly Auto Parts 500