2019 NASCAR O'Reilly Auto Parts 500 at Texas live updates, results: Joey Logano, Denny Hamlin win stages

Jimmie Johnson dominated most of Stage 1, leading 60 laps after starting on the pole. However, it was Joey Logano who took the green-and-white checkered ahead of the No. 48. Logano took track position from Johnson after green flag pit stops and recycled to the lead at the very end to earn his second stage win of the season.

Denny Hamlin won Stage 2 on strategy, after taking just fuel under yellow with 12 laps to go and holding off Kyle Busch, who led 24 laps in the stage. Chase Elliott also saw time in the front during Stage 2, leading 35 laps. It was the first mid-race stage win of the season for Hamlin, the Daytona 500 winner.

Here's how it all went down

Stage 1: Seven-time champ shows speed

Jimmie Johnson started the race from the pole alongside Hendrick Motorsports teammate William Byron on the front row. Johnson got out to an early lead while Byron and Chase Elliott followed.

Erik Jones brought out the first caution of the day when he went spinning about 15 laps into the race. The No. 20 didn't suffer any significant damage as it was a non-contact caution, but it did allow drivers to come down pit road and make adjustments. Kyle Busch was one of those drivers, however he missed his pit box under yellow. Fortunately for the No. 18 team, Busch only lost one spot on the racetrack.

Johnson restarted from the lead with Joey Logano in his rearview. While the No. 22 gave him a good battle early, the No. 48 was able to build a lead once lapped traffic came into play.

The seven-time champ eventually forfeited the lead when he came down pit road for tires and fuel with 26 laps to go in the stage. The rest of the field followed with green flag stops of their own. Notably, Denny Hamlin slowed and missed pit road on his first attempt and on the second, he was dinged for speeding and had to serve a pass-through penalty.

Former Johnson crew chief Chad Knaus kept teammate Byron out on the track in hopes of stretching fuel and earning a stage win. Byron couldn't save enough fuel however and had to pit with six laps to go, turning the lead over to Clint Bowyer who then pitted with four laps to go.

With three to go, Logano resurfaced as the race leader ahead of Johnson as the two recycled to the front of the field. Logano would go on to win the stage, his second of the season.

Stage 1 results

Joey Logano Jimmie Johnson Chase Elliott Austin Dillon Ryan Blaney Paul Menard Daniel Suarez Kyle Busch Kyle Larson Chris Buescher

Stage 2: Chase Elliott, Kyle Busch get involved

The leaders made stops under yellow between stages with Kyle Busch leading them off pit road,. However, Martin Truex Jr., Kurt Busch, Clint Bowyer, Kevin Harvick and Aric Almirola stayed out and led the field to green for the start of Stage 2. Notably as the green flag waved, Brad Keselowski was on pit road getting adjustments after complaining his car. He spent some time in the garage but made it back out onto the track.

Kyle Busch didn't waste time taking the lead away from his teammate, Truex, early in the stage. It wasn't easy getting to the front though, Busch nearly wrecked while passing his brother, Kurt Busch.

The No. 18 spent 13 laps out front before surrendering the lead to Chase Elliott, who had fresher tires. Elliott took off in clean air once assuming the lead with Logano and both Busch brothers behind him.

Kurt Busch got green flag pit stops going from the front with a little under 32 laps to go. Elliott followed five laps later, forfeiting the lead to Logano, who pit the on the next lap. In the midst of green flag stops, Kyle Larson's car caught fire after hitting the wall and brought out the caution. Larson was forced to retire for the day.

After a lengthy caution for pit-road cleanup, Denny Hamlin led the field back to green (fuel only pit stop) ahead of Kyle Busch and Ryan Blaney. Joey Logano was forced to restart from the rear after suffering an uncontrolled tire penalty on pit road.

Despite not taking tires, Hamlin had no problem holding the lead and driving on for a stage win ahead of Blaney.

Stage 2 results

Denny Hamlin Ryan Blaney Daniel Suarez Kyle Busch Paul Menard Ryan Newman Ricky Stenhouse Jr. William Byron Michael McDowell Jimmie Johnson

