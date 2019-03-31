2019 NASCAR O'Reilly Auto Parts 500 at Texas live updates, results: Joey Logano wins Stage 1

The NASCAR Cup Series is in action at Texas Motor Speedway on Sunday afternoon (streaming on fuboTV).

Jimmie Johnson dominated most of Stage 1, leading 60 laps after starting on the pole. However, it was Joey Logano who took the green-and-white checkered ahead of the No. 48. Logano took track position from Johnson after green flag pit stops and recycled to the lead at the very end to earn his second stage win of the season.

Here's how it all went down

Stage 1: Seven-time champ shows speed

Jimmie Johnson started the race from the pole alongside Hendrick Motorsports teammate William Byron on the front row. Johnson got out to an early lead while Byron and Chase Elliott followed.

Erik Jones brought out the first caution of the day when he went spinning about 15 laps into the race. The No. 20 didn't suffer any significant damage as it was a non-contact caution, but it did allow drivers to come down pit road and make adjustments. Kyle Busch was one of those drivers, however he missed his pit box under yellow. Fortunately for the No. 18 team, Busch only lost one spot on the racetrack.

Johnson restarted from the lead with Joey Logano in his rearview. While the No. 22 gave him a good battle early, the No. 48 was able to build a lead once lapped traffic came into play.

The seven-time champ eventually forfeited the lead when he came down pit road for tires and fuel with 26 laps to go in the stage. The rest of the field followed with green flag stops of their own. Notably, Denny Hamlin slowed and missed pit road on his first attempt and on the second, he was dinged for speeding and had to serve a pass-through penalty.

Former Johnson crew chief Chad Knaus kept teammate Byron out on the track in hopes of stretching fuel and earning a stage win. Byron couldn't save enough fuel however and had to pit with six laps to go, turning the lead over to Clint Bowyer who then pitted with four laps to go.

With three to go, Logano resurfaced as the race leader ahead of Johnson as the two recycled to the front of the field. Logano would go on to win the stage, his second of the season.

Stage 1 results

Joey Logano Jimmie Johnson Chase Elliott Austin Dillon Ryan Blaney Paul Menard Daniel Suarez Kyle Busch Kyle Larson Chris Buescher

2019 NASCAR O'Reilly Auto Parts 500 live updates

