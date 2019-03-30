2019 NASCAR O'Reilly Auto Parts 500 at Texas: Starting lineup, TV channel, live stream, picks, daily fantasy advice

The NASCAR Cup Series makes its way to Texas Motor Speedway on Sunday with green flag scheduled for 3 p.m. ET (streaming on fuboTV). Jimmie Johnson will start on the pole after sweeping qualifying ahead of Hendrick teammates William Byron and Chase Elliott.

Johnson, a 60-to-1 value pick, has earned an all-time best seven wins at Texas however he has not seen Victory Lane in the Cup Series since the 2017 season. The No. 48 driver also has an all-time best five runner-up finishes at the track, so if there was ever a place to break a losing streak, Texas would be it for the seven-time champion.

Kyle Busch is the betting favorite at 5-to-2, and for good reason. The No. 18 has already been to Victory Lane twice and has finished in the top 10 in all six races this season, including five top fives. He's also the defending winner at Texas, having taken the checkered flag there three times, including his first in 2013.

Brad Keselowski, the other driver to win two races this season, is right behind him at 7-to-2. Keselowski has never won at Texas, but has finished second there twice. Additionally, Keselowski has eight top-10 showings in 21 starts including five top-five efforts.

Here's a look at where Keselowski, Busch and Johnson line up for Sunday's race.

Starting lineup for O'Reilly Auto Parts 500

Jimmie Johnson William Byron Chase Elliott Daniel Suarez Austin Dillon Denny Hamlin Daniel Hemric Joey Logano Ty Dillon Bubba Wallace Erik Jones Brad Keselowski Ryan Blaney Paul Menard Michael McDowell Kyle Busch Ricky Stenhouse Jr. Ryan Newman Chris Buescher Martin Truex Jr. Aric Almirola Kyle Larson Kevin Harvick Alex Bowman Clint Bowyer Matt DiBenedetto Ryan Preece David Ragan Matt Tifft Kurt Busch Corey LaJoie Landon Cassill Parker Kligerman BJ McLeod Ross Chastain Bayley Currey Reed Sorenson Garrett Smithley Timmy Hill

Our Pick: Jimmie Johnson

Yes, we're sipping the Kool-Aid this week with Johnson. The No. 48 driver was absolutely dejected after last week's 24th-place showing at Martinsville but seemed motivated heading into this week.

Yesterday was a rough one, there’s no way around it. It’s a new day and a day we are using to become stronger. — Jimmie Johnson (@JimmieJohnson) March 25, 2019

We mentioned the accolades: Johnson is the all-time leader in wins and runner-up finishes at the track. So navigating his way to Victory Lane won't be difficult, but the question is and has been -- since Chevrolet transitioned to Camaro -- will he have the equipment?

Not only did Johnson sweep qualifying but he pedaled the fastest car out there in practice as well. So if you give us 60-to-1 odds with the seven-time champ at one of his best tracks with a great car, you gotta take them.

Plug-and-play DraftKings lineup

Kevin Harvick ($10,700)

Kurt Busch ($9,500)

Clint Bowyer ($8,900)

Jimmie Johnson ($8,000)

Alex Bowman ($7,100)

Michael McDowell ($5,700)

So which drivers are must-backs in the 2019 O'Reilly Auto Parts 500? And which massive underdog shocks NASCAR? Visit SportsLine now to see the projected leaderboard for the 2019 O'Reilly Auto Parts 500 from the nation's premier NASCAR handicapper, and find out.