2019 O'Reilly Auto Parts 500 Vegas picks and NASCAR predictions: Back Austin Dillon at Texas

The NASCAR Cup season is only six weeks old, but Kyle Busch and Brad Keselowski have already won two races apiece and accounted for the last three checkered flags. They'll each go for victory No. 3 on Sunday at the 2019 O'Reilly Auto Parts 500, set for a 3 p.m. ET start from Texas Motor Speedway. The live 2019 O'Reilly Auto Parts 500 odds list Busch as the race favorite at 5-2. Keselowski is at 7-2 NASCAR at Texas odds, while Joey Logano (5-1) and Martin Truex Jr. (7-1) are not far behind. Are Busch and Keselowski the rightful favorites once again, or is there an underdog to consider for the seventh race on the NASCAR schedule? Before making any 2019 O'Reilly Auto Parts 500 picks, you need to see what Micah Roberts, a legendary Vegas bookmaker and a pioneer in NASCAR wagering, is saying about the race.

Roberts went with Jimmie Johnson as a hefty 25-1 long shot at the season-opening Advance Auto Parts Clash. The result: Johnson survived a huge crash and went on to win the rain-shortened race as Roberts' followers raked it in. At the TicketGuardian 500 in Phoenix three weeks ago, Roberts nailed Busch at 4-1 odds over the heavily favored Kevin Harvick, and got an eye-popping eight of the top 10 right. At the Auto Club 400 two weeks ago, he got nine of the top 10 correct.

Roberts entered the 2019 NASCAR season after finishing big-time in the black in 2018. Those who wagered $100 on each of his picks last year have $1,750 in profit to show for it. His biggest wins came when he went against the grain, taking Keselowski at 12-1 to win the South Point 400 at Las Vegas in the opening race of the NASCAR playoffs and going with Logano, also 12-1, to take the First Data 500 at Martinsville. He also nailed four of Harvick's nine series victories and three of Busch's nine wins. Anyone who's following his picks is up huge year after year.

We can tell you he's not going with Truex, one of the top Vegas favorites at 7-1 odds. Truex has won 11 of his 19 career Cup races on 1.5-mile tracks, but has yet to taste victory at Texas. In fact, Roberts says Truex doesn't even crack the top five on Sunday. He's not worth the 7-1 premium you'll need to pay for him.

Another shocker: Roberts is high on Austin Dillon, a massive long shot at 60-1 O'Reilly Auto Parts 500 odds. Dillon's best finish on this track was when he took 10th last fall, but he hits this race with plenty of momentum after winning the pole at Fontana. In that race, he overcame a flat tire and the flu to finish 10th. The No. 3 car was sixth in the season-opening Advance Auto Parts Clash at Daytona.

"He worked it well at Fontana and has the speed to contend at Texas Motor Speedway," Roberts told SportsLine. Dillon showed plenty of speed during qualifying, just as Roberts said he would, and will start fifth in the 2019 O'Reilly Auto Parts 500 grid.

