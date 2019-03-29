2019 O'Reilly Auto Parts 500 Vegas picks and NASCAR predictions: Back Ryan Blaney at Texas

NASCAR heads to the 1.5-mile track at Texas Motor Speedway this week for Sunday's 2019 O'Reilly Auto Parts 500, with the green flag dropping at 3 p.m. ET. It's the third race of the 2019 NASCAR schedule on this size oval, and how cars did at Atlanta and Las Vegas could translate to the final 2019 O'Reilly Auto Parts 500 leaderboard. Kyle Busch, who already has two wins through six races, is the 5-2 favorite in the latest 2019 O'Reilly Auto Parts 500 odds. Brad Keselowski, coming off a win at last week's STP 500 at Martinsville, is at 7-2 NASCAR at Texas odds, while Joey Logano is 5-1 and Martin Truex Jr. is 7-1. You'll want to see the latest NASCAR at Texas predictions from Micah Roberts, the legendary Vegas bookmaker who pioneered wagering on NASCAR, before making your own O'Reilly Auto Parts 500 picks.

Roberts went with Jimmie Johnson as a hefty 25-1 long shot at the season-opening Advance Auto Parts Clash. The result: Johnson survived a huge crash and went on to win the rain-shortened race as Roberts' followers raked it in. At the TicketGuardian 500 in Phoenix three weeks ago, Roberts nailed Busch at 4-1 odds over the heavily favored Kevin Harvick, and got an eye-popping eight of the top 10 right. At the Auto Club 400 two weeks ago, he got nine of the top 10 correct.

Roberts entered the 2019 NASCAR season after finishing big-time in the black in 2018. Those who wagered $100 on each of his picks last year have $1,750 in profit to show for it. His biggest wins came when he went against the grain, taking Keselowski at 12-1 to win the South Point 400 at Las Vegas in the opening race of the NASCAR playoffs and going with Logano, also 12-1, to take the First Data 500 at Martinsville. He also nailed four of Harvick's nine series victories and three of Busch's nine wins. Anyone who's following his picks is up huge year after year.

Now, he has analyzed Sunday's 2019 O'Reilly Auto Parts 500 lineup from every possible angle and locked in his top 2019 NASCAR at Texas picks. You can see them at SportsLine.

We can tell you he's not going with Truex, one of the top Vegas favorites at 7-1 odds. Truex has won 11 of his 19 career Cup races on 1.5-mile tracks, but has yet to taste victory at Texas. In fact, Roberts says Truex doesn't even crack the top five on Sunday. He's not worth the 7-1 premium you'll need to pay for him.

Another shocker: Roberts is high on Ryan Blaney, a long shot at 10-1 O'Reilly Auto Parts 500 odds. Blaney won the pole last fall at Texas and finished as the runner-up in his first year with Team Penske. He was also fifth in the spring race.

"In the last race using this week's package, Blaney was fifth at Fontana. All three Penske Mustangs finished in the top five at Fontana," Roberts told SportsLine.

Roberts is also eyeing a massive underdog with double-digit odds to shock the field and contend for a 2019 O'Reilly Auto Parts 500 victory. His pick and his leaderboard will surprise many, but anyone who backs them could hit it with a massive payday, just like in the season opener.

So which drivers are must-backs in the 2019 O'Reilly Auto Parts 500? And which massive underdog shocks NASCAR? Visit SportsLine now to see the projected leaderboard for the 2019 O'Reilly Auto Parts 500 from the nation's premier NASCAR handicapper, and find out.