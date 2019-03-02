2019 Pennzoil 400 DFS: Best DraftKings, FanDuel daily fantasy NASCAR picks

The NASCAR schedule rolls on with a stop at Las Vegas Motor Speedway for the 2019 Pennzoil 400 at 3:30 p.m. ET on Sunday.

This is a huge event for NASCAR DFS players, with FanDuel offering a $100K Sunday NASCAR Intimidator, while DraftKings has a $400K Piston tournament.

Last week's champion, Brad Keselowski, along with drivers like Kevin Harvick, Martin Truex Jr., Joey Logano and Kyle Busch are among the most expensive options this weekend. And before locking in any NASCAR DFS rosters of your own, first check in with Mike McClure. He's a professional DFS player with almost $2 million in career winnings, and his top NASCAR DFS picks, optimal lineups and advice can help you build the perfect 2019 Pennzoil 400 DFS roster.

McClure is a predictive data engineer and DFS pro with nearly $2 million in career winnings. He has crushed his DFS picks in several sports recently, including producing multiple tournament rosters that have cashed huge.

He was all over his NASCAR picks for last week at Atlanta, locking Kevin Harvick into his lineup for QuikTrip 500. The result: Harvick cruised to a top-five finish, and anybody who had him in their lineup was well on the way to a profitable day.

For the 2019 Pennzoil 400 on Sunday, we can tell you McClure is rostering Martin Truex Jr. at $13,500 on FanDuel and $10,100 on DraftKings. Truex Jr. won this race in 2017 and is coming off a start in Atlanta he had a strong chance to win last week. He's settling in well with his new Toyota team, so he's a NASCAR DFS pick you can make with confidence this week at Las Vegas.

Part of McClure's optimal NASCAR DFS strategy includes targeting Kyle Busch ($13,200 on FanDuel, $11,900 on DraftKings), who has three top-10 finishes in his past four races at his home track in Las Vegas. He won at Vegas in 2019 and was runner-up last year. Additionally, he has led laps in five of his past six races at this track and also recorded a victory at Las Vegas Motor Speeday in both the Xfiniity and Truck series. He's a must-roster, even as one of the most expensive drivers in the pool.

McClure is also targeting another value driver who has a strong track record at Las Vegas. He's in prime position to make a run at the checkered flag and comes at a price that won't break the bank. This pick could be the difference between cashing huge in your tournaments and cash games or going home with nothing.

