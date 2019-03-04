2019 Pennzoil 400 results: Joey Logano captures checkered flag at Las Vegas Motor Speedway

Joey Logano held off Brad Keselowski on Sunday to win the Pennzoil 400 at the Las Vegas Motor Speedway. It was the first win of the 2019 season for Logano, who was the Cup Series champion last year.

Keselowski, who captured the checkered flag last week in Atlanta, led for 17 laps, but finished behind his teammate Logano. Kyle Busch finished third and Kevin Harvick, who won Stage 1, rounded out the top four. Logano won Stage 2 of the race. 

Below are the full results from the 2019 Pennzoil 400:

2019 Pennzoil 400 results

  1. Joey Logano
  2. Brad Keselowski
  3. Kyle Busch
  4. Kevin Harvick
  5. Kurt Busch
  6. Ricky Stenhouse Jr.
  7. Aric Almirola
  8. Martin Truex Jr.
  9. Chase Elliott
  10. Denny Hamlin
  11. Alex Bowman
  12. Kyle Larson
  13. Erik Jones
  14. Clint Bowyer
  15. Paul Menard
  16. William Byron
  17. Daniel Suarez
  18. Chris Buescher
  19. Jimmie Johnson
  20. Austin Dillon
  21. Matt DiBenedetto
  22. Ryan Blaney
  23. Daniel Hemric
  24. Ryan Newman
  25. Ryan Preece
  26. Bubba Wallace
  27. Corey LaJoie
  28. David Ragan
  29. Ty Dillon
  30. Michael McDowell
  31. Parker Kligerman
  32. Landon Cassill
  33. Ross Chastain
  34. Matt Tifft
  35. Cody Ware
  36. Reed Sorenson
  37. B.J. McLeod
  38. Joey Gase

