2019 Pennzoil 400 results: Joey Logano captures checkered flag at Las Vegas Motor Speedway
Here's how they finished in Vegas
Joey Logano held off Brad Keselowski on Sunday to win the Pennzoil 400 at the Las Vegas Motor Speedway. It was the first win of the 2019 season for Logano, who was the Cup Series champion last year.
Keselowski, who captured the checkered flag last week in Atlanta, led for 17 laps, but finished behind his teammate Logano. Kyle Busch finished third and Kevin Harvick, who won Stage 1, rounded out the top four. Logano won Stage 2 of the race.
Below are the full results from the 2019 Pennzoil 400:
2019 Pennzoil 400 results
- Joey Logano
- Brad Keselowski
- Kyle Busch
- Kevin Harvick
- Kurt Busch
- Ricky Stenhouse Jr.
- Aric Almirola
- Martin Truex Jr.
- Chase Elliott
- Denny Hamlin
- Alex Bowman
- Kyle Larson
- Erik Jones
- Clint Bowyer
- Paul Menard
- William Byron
- Daniel Suarez
- Chris Buescher
- Jimmie Johnson
- Austin Dillon
- Matt DiBenedetto
- Ryan Blaney
- Daniel Hemric
- Ryan Newman
- Ryan Preece
- Bubba Wallace
- Corey LaJoie
- David Ragan
- Ty Dillon
- Michael McDowell
- Parker Kligerman
- Landon Cassill
- Ross Chastain
- Matt Tifft
- Cody Ware
- Reed Sorenson
- B.J. McLeod
- Joey Gase
Watch NASCAR all season long streaming on fuboTV (try for free).
-
2019 Pennzoil 400 odds, best picks, sims
SportsLine simulated the 2019 Pennzoil 400 10,000 times and has some surprising picks
-
Pennzoil 400 predictions, expert picks
Micah Roberts pioneered wagering on NASCAR races and just locked in his 2019 Pennzoil 400...
-
2019 Pennzoil 400: Best NASCAR DFS picks
SportsLine's Mike McClure, a DFS pro with almost $2 million in winnings, gives optimal lineup...
-
Odds for NASCAR at Las Vegas
Here are odds for NASCAR's trip to Las Vegas this weekend
-
Brad Keselowski wins at Atlanta
Here are the full results from Sunday's NASCAR race at Atlanta
-
NASCAR at Atlanta preview, picks, odds
Here's what you need to know for Sunday's race