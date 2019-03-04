2019 Pennzoil 400 results: Joey Logano captures checkered flag at Las Vegas Motor Speedway

Joey Logano held off Brad Keselowski on Sunday to win the Pennzoil 400 at the Las Vegas Motor Speedway. It was the first win of the 2019 season for Logano, who was the Cup Series champion last year.

Keselowski, who captured the checkered flag last week in Atlanta, led for 17 laps, but finished behind his teammate Logano. Kyle Busch finished third and Kevin Harvick, who won Stage 1, rounded out the top four. Logano won Stage 2 of the race.

Below are the full results from the 2019 Pennzoil 400:

Joey Logano Brad Keselowski Kyle Busch Kevin Harvick Kurt Busch Ricky Stenhouse Jr. Aric Almirola Martin Truex Jr. Chase Elliott Denny Hamlin Alex Bowman Kyle Larson Erik Jones Clint Bowyer Paul Menard William Byron Daniel Suarez Chris Buescher Jimmie Johnson Austin Dillon Matt DiBenedetto Ryan Blaney Daniel Hemric Ryan Newman Ryan Preece Bubba Wallace Corey LaJoie David Ragan Ty Dillon Michael McDowell Parker Kligerman Landon Cassill Ross Chastain Matt Tifft Cody Ware Reed Sorenson B.J. McLeod Joey Gase

