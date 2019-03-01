2019 Pennzoil 400 Vegas picks and NASCAR predictions: Fade Kyle Busch, back Aric Almirola at Las Vegas

The NASCAR schedule continues with a trip to Sin City for Sunday's 2019 Pennzoil 400 presented by Jiffy Lube. The green flag drops at 3:30 p.m. ET from Las Vegas Motor Speedway, and it's the most-wagered NASCAR race of the entire season. It's also the second race on a 1.5-mile oval this season, with Brad Keselowski winning last week's QuikTrip 500 in Atlanta. The current 2019 Pennzoil 400 odds have Kevin Harvick and Kyle Busch as 5-1 co-favorites, with Keselowski, Kyle Larson, and Martin Truex Jr. each at 6-1. With so many contenders in the mix in Las Vegas, you'll want to see the top NASCAR predictions from Vegas bookmaker and handicapper Micah Roberts before making your own 2019 Pennzoil 400 picks.

Roberts went with Jimmie Johnson as a hefty 25-1 long shot at the season-opening Advance Auto Parts Clash. The result: Johnson survived a huge crash and went on to win the rain-shortened race as Roberts' followers raked it in. He entered the 2019 NASCAR season after finishing big-time in the black in 2018. Those who wagered $100 on each of his picks last year have $1,750 in profit to show for it.

His biggest wins came when he went against the grain, taking Keselowski at 12-1 to win the South Point 400 at Las Vegas in the opening race of the NASCAR playoffs and going with Joey Logano, also 12-1, to take the First Data 500 at Martinsville. He also nailed four of Harvick's nine series victories and three of Busch's nine wins.

That continued an astonishing run in which Roberts picked nine of the 10 winners in the 2017 NASCAR playoffs. In 2016, he took Denny Hamlin to win the Daytona 500 at 15-1 and took him again at 40-1 at Watkins Glen later that year. Anyone who's following his picks is up huge year after year.

Now, he has analyzed Sunday's 2019 Pennzoil 400 lineup from every possible angle and locked in his NASCAR at Las Vegas picks. He predicted Harvick to win last year's Pennzoil 400, so you'll want to see what he has to say.

We can tell you Roberts is fading Kyle Busch, one of the top Vegas favorites. Las Vegas Motor Speedway is his home track, but he's had just one win there in 15 Cup starts, and that was a decade ago. There are far better values in a loaded 2019 Pennzoil 400 field than the 5-1 premium he's commanding.

One shocker: Roberts is backing Aric Almirola, a long shot who's listed at 20-1 NASCAR at Las Vegas odds. Almirola started on the pole in Atlanta last week and led 36 laps.

"He has a car that will be just as good as Stewart-Haas Racing teammate Kevin Harvick," Roberts told SportsLine. "He's a driver to take a shot with at 20-1, which may be the best value on the entire NASCAR odds board."

Roberts also says two other drivers with 2019 Pennzoil 400 odds of 20-1 or longer will make a strong run at the checkered flag. His picks will shock many, but anyone who backs them could hit it with a massive payday, just like in the season opener.

So which drivers should you back at the 2019 Pennzoil 400? And which underdogs will shock NASCAR? Visit SportsLine now to see the full projected leaderboard from the nation's premier NASCAR handicapper, and find out.