2019 Quaker State 400 DFS: Best DraftKings, FanDuel daily fantasy NASCAR picks

Since the inaugural race in 2011, Kentucky Speedway has been the home to exciting NASCAR action every July. Now, the Monster Energy Cup series returns to the 1.5-mile oval on Saturday night for the 2019 Quaker State 400. The green flag drops at 7:30 p.m. ET and will draw the attention of NASCAR DFS players everywhere, with plenty on the line in NASCAR DFS tournaments and cash games on sites like FanDuel and DraftKings. Brad Keselowski, Martin Truex Jr. and Kyle Busch all have multiple wins at Kentucky Speedway, so they'll be among the most expensive and popular selections for 2019 Quaker State 400 DFS lineups on Saturday night. But before you make your picks, consult the NASCAR DFS strategy and advice from SportsLine's Mike McClure.

McClure is a predictive data engineer and a DFS pro with nearly $2 million in career winnings. He's crushed his DFS selections in several sports recently, including producing multiple tournament rosters that have cashed huge.

At the Coke Zero Sugar 400, McClure rostered Justin Haley in his FanDuel and DraftKings lineups. The result: Haley went on to win the rain-shortened race, and anybody who rostered him was well their way to a huge day.

Now, he's turned his attention to the Quaker State 400 and locked in his optimal lineups.

We can tell you McClure is banking on Kyle Busch at $14,000 on FanDuel and $11,500 on DraftKings. Busch won the inaugural race at Kentucky Speedway and has been running well there ever since.

The 2015 Monster Energy NASCAR Cup champion won at Kentucky again during his championship season and has finished in the top five in six of the eight races that have ever been held there. Busch has four wins this season, 10 top-five finishes, and has led in 14 races, so he's a clear threat to get to the front and return plenty of value on Saturday night.

McClure is also rostering Joey Logano ($13,500 on FanDuel, $10,300 on DraftKings), who leads the Monster Energy Cup NASCAR standings. Logano is on a mission to defend his NASCAR Cup title and has a win at a 1.5-mile oval under his belt already this season in Las Vegas. And even though he hasn't broken through with a win at Kentucky, he has run well there with five top-10s in his last six starts in Sparta.

