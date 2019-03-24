2019 STP 500 Vegas picks and NASCAR predictions: Back Kurt Busch at Martinsville

Kyle Busch has won back-to-back races on the NASCAR schedule. Now, he'll go for three in a row when the series hits Martinsville Speedway for the 2019 STP 500 on Sunday at 2 p.m. ET. Busch cruised to wins at Phoenix and Fontana the last two weeks and finished as the runner-up in the Daytona 500 last month. And last year at Martinsville, he took second and fourth. Accordingly, the live 2019 STP 500 odds have Busch as the 8-5 race favorite. Martin Truex Jr. and Brad Keselowski each come in at 5-1, while Joey Logano, who won the 2019 STP 500 pole, is at 7-1. Martinsville is the shortest track on the NASCAR circuit and provides plenty of unique challenges, so before you make any 2019 STP 500 picks, look at the latest NASCAR at Martinsville predictions from Vegas legend Micah Roberts. He's the man who pioneered wagering on NASCAR and now he's sharing his 2019 NASCAR at Martinsville picks at SportsLine.

We can tell you he's not going with Keselowski, one of the top 2019 STP 500 favorites at 5-1. In fact, Roberts says Keselowski doesn't even crack the top five.

Keselowski won four weeks ago at Atlanta and has been successful at Martinsville in the past, with a win in 2017 and six top-five finishes in his last eight trips around the Virginia track. But the new car package that will be used here is the same one that was used in Phoenix, and that didn't go well for him.

"The only issue with him this week is he finished 19th at Phoenix two weeks ago using this same package," Roberts told SportsLine. Keselowski won at Phoenix this season, but also finished outside the top 10 in the Daytona 500. There are far better values than the 5-1 premium you'll need to pay for him.

However, Roberts is high on Kurt Busch, who's going off as a hefty long shot at 25-1 odds. Busch was successful in Phoenix and is a two-time winner at Martinsville, the last coming in 2014.

"While his Ganassi teammate struggles, Busch is fighting for top-fives every week. In fact, he finished seventh at Phoenix using this 750 horsepower package," Roberts said. Busch has finished in the top seven in four straight races and was the runner-up at the Advance Auto Parts Clash in February. He was sixth in the fall race in Martinsville last year.

