2019 Toyota Owners 400 DFS: Best DraftKings, FanDuel daily fantasy NASCAR at Richmond picks

NASCAR DFS players will be getting a dose of nighttime action this week as the Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series heads to Richmond Raceway for the 2019 Toyota Owners 400 on Saturday. The green flag drops at 7:30 p.m. ET. It's the third short-track race in the last four weeks, which should influence NASCAR DFS strategy for Toyota Owners 400 DFS tournaments and cash games on sites like FanDuel and DraftKings. Drivers who have had plenty of short-track success have added value in these events, but who are they and who should you roster? Before you set your NASCAR DFS lineups, consult the NASCAR DFS picks and advice from DFS millionaire Mike McClure.

McClure is a predictive data engineer at SportsLine and a DFS pro with nearly $2 million in career winnings. He's crushed his DFS selections in several sports recently, including producing multiple tournament rosters that have cashed huge.

He was all over his NASCAR picks last week at the Food City 500, locking Kyle Busch in his DraftKings lineup. The result: Busch captured the checkered flag at Bristol, and anybody who had him in their lineup was well their way to a huge day.

For Saturday, we can tell you McClure is banking on Kyle Busch at $15,300 on FanDuel and $13,000 on DraftKings. Busch is NASCAR's active leader in short-track wins with 16 at Richmond, Bristol and Martinsville combined.

In 27 career starts at Richmond, Busch has 20 top-10 finishes, six wins, and a staggering 17 top-five finishes. Despite having far and away the steepest price tag in NASCAR DFS this week, he has arguably the highest floor of any driver.

Part of McClure's optimal NASCAR DFS strategy for Richmond includes targeting Denny Hamlin ($12,500 on FanDuel, $8,900 on DraftKings), who has three career wins at this track. Hamlin had top-five runs at Bristol and Martinsville earlier this season and has 15 top-10 finishes in 25 career starts at Richmond Raceway.

Hamlin sits second in the 2019 NASCAR standings, and his worst finish of the year was 11th at Atlanta. He's a high-ceiling option that you won't want to miss out on in your 2019 Toyota Owners 400 DFS lineups.

McClure is also targeting a driver with a strong track record at Richmond. He's in prime position to make a run at the checkered flag and comes at a price that won't break the bank. This pick could be the difference between cashing huge in your tournaments and cash games or going home with nothing.

So what is the optimal NASCAR DFS tournament lineup for the 2019 Toyota Owners 400? And which value driver is a must-roster? Visit SportsLine now to see DFS millionaire Mike McClure's complete optimal lineups for FanDuel and DraftKings, and cash in big on NASCAR.