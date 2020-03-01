2020 Auto Club 400 odds, predictions: NASCAR at Fontana picks from dialed-in model that nailed Daytona 500

Two weeks into the 2020 NASCAR schedule and two of the sport's top drivers, Joey Logano and Denny Hamlin, have already captured checkered flags. Logano breezed to victory last week at the Pennzoil 400 in Las Vegas, while Hamlin won a thrilling Daytona 500. As the series moves to Fontana, Calif. for Sunday's 2020 Auto Club 400, which of the 40 drivers in the field is best positioned for a victory?

Defending Cup Series points champion Kyle Busch and Kevin Harvick, who won the 2011 Fontana race and also earned four wins last season, are the 2020 Auto Club favorites at 4-1. Logano is just a shade behind Busch and Harvick at 11-2 in the latest 2020 Auto Club 400 odds. Before you make your NASCAR at Fontana predictions, be sure to see the 2020 Auto Club 400 picks and projected leaderboard from SportsLine's proven computer model.

Developed by daily Fantasy pro and SportsLine predictive data engineer Mike McClure, this proprietary NASCAR prediction model simulates every race 10,000 times, taking into account factors such as track history and recent results.

The model began its season paying out big by picking Denny Hamlin to win his second consecutive Daytona 500 at 10-1. It also crushed its NASCAR picks last year, nailing eight of the top 10 drivers at the Pennzoil 400, which included putting winner Joey Logano in its projected top five. Then it hit nine of the top 10 drivers at the Go Bowling at The Glen and called Martin Truex Jr. winning the Toyota/Save Mart 350 at Sonoma. Anybody who has followed it has seen huge returns.

Top 2020 Auto Club 400 predictions

For NASCAR at Fontana, we can tell you the model is high on Hamlin, a 14-1 long shot in the latest NASCAR odds. He's a target for anyone looking for a huge payday. Hamlin began the 2020 season in spectacular fashion, winning his second straight Daytona 500 in a thrilling finish just 0.014 seconds ahead of Ryan Blaney. While Hamlin is fast, he is also consistent, as he has 11 top-10 finishes in the season-long points race in his 15-year career.

Hamlin has strong history at Fontana, earning four top-10 finishes at the two-mile D-shaped oval that includes a seventh last season and a sixth in 2018. A 38-time winner in the Cup Series, Hamlin drives hard every lap of every race. Barring an unexpected wreck, the model sees Hamlin piloting his Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota near the top of the 2020 Auto Club 400 leaderboard.

And a massive shocker: Kevin Harvick, one of the overall Vegas favorites at 4-1, comes up short of a title. The 49-time winner in the NASCAR Cup Series won the 2011 Auto Club 400, but he's also had 14 finishes outside the top 10 in 26 starts at Auto Club Speedway and had eight finishes outside the top 25.

Harvick put together a pair of top-10 performances to start the 2020 season, but failed to capitalize on 92 laps led at Las Vegas last week and wound up finishing eighth. There are simply far better values in a loaded 2020 Auto Club 400 lineup.

2020 Auto Club 400 odds

Kyle Busch 4-1

Kevin Harvick 4-1

Joey Logano 11-2

Martin Truex Jr. 7-1

Brad Keselowski 15-2

Chase Elliott 8-1

Kyle Larson 10-1

Denny Hamlin 14-1

Ryan Blaney 17-1

Alex Bowman 20-1

William Byron 22-1

Jimmie Johnson 22-1

Kurt Busch 25-1

Clint Bowyer 40-1

Erik Jones 40-1

Aric Almirola 50-1

Austin Dillon 100-1

Matt DiBenedetto 100-1

Ricky Stenhouse Jr. 100-1

Tyler Reddick 150-1

Ross Chastain 150-1

Christopher Bell 200-1

Cole Custer 200-1

Chris Buescher 250-1

Field 300-1

Ty Dillon 500-1

John Hunter Nemechek 500-1

Bubba Wallace 750-1