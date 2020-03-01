2020 Auto Club 400 odds, predictions: NASCAR at Fontana picks from proven model that nailed Daytona 500

Can Joey Logano win his second straight race? Or will Denny Hamlin back up his Daytona 500 victory with another checkered flag? Those are just two of the burning questions entering Sunday's 2020 Auto Club 400 in Fontana, Calif. Logano, who has six top-five finishes at Fontana, swept his way to Victory Lane at last week's Pennzoil 400 in Las Vegas. Hamlin, meanwhile, followed up his Daytona victory with a 17th at Las Vegas.

Kyle Busch and Kevin Harvick are the 2020 Auto Club 400 co-favorites at 4-1, while Logano is 11-2 in the latest 2020 Auto Club 400 odds. Before you make your NASCAR at Fontana predictions, be sure to see the 2020 Auto Club 400 picks and projected leaderboard from SportsLine's proven computer model.

Developed by daily Fantasy pro and SportsLine predictive data engineer Mike McClure, this proprietary NASCAR prediction model simulates every race 10,000 times, taking into account factors such as track history and recent results.

The model began its season paying out big by picking Denny Hamlin to win his second consecutive Daytona 500 at 10-1. It also crushed its NASCAR picks last year, nailing eight of the top 10 drivers at the Pennzoil 400, which included putting winner Joey Logano in its projected top five. Then it hit nine of the top 10 drivers at the Go Bowling at The Glen and called Martin Truex Jr. winning the Toyota/Save Mart 350 at Sonoma. Anybody who has followed it has seen huge returns.

Now, his model simulated Sunday's 2020 NASCAR at Fontana 10,000 times.

Top 2020 Auto Club 400 predictions

For NASCAR at Fontana, we can tell you the model is high on Ryan Blaney, a 17-1 long shot in the latest NASCAR odds. He's a target for anyone looking for a huge payday. Currently atop the NASCAR Cup Series point standings through two races, Blaney was the Daytona 500 runner-up and finished 11th last week at Las Vegas. The five-year Cup Series veteran has three career victories on the signature series, winning at Pocono Raceway in 2017, the inaugural race at the Charlotte Roval in 2018 and the Talladega fall race in 2019.

Blaney has strong history at Fontana, finishing fifth in 2019, eighth in 2018 and ninth in 2017. With Team Penske and Ford powering his No. 12 machine, Blaney can be counted on to contend at Fontana.

And a massive shocker: Kevin Harvick, one of the overall Vegas favorites at 4-1, comes up short of a title. The 49-time winner in the NASCAR Cup Series won the 2011 Auto Club 400, but he's also had 14 finishes outside the top 10 in 26 starts at Auto Club Speedway and had eight finishes outside the top 25.

Harvick put together a pair of top-10 performances to start the 2020 season, but failed to capitalize on 92 laps led at Las Vegas last week and wound up finishing eighth. There are simply far better values in a loaded 2020 Auto Club 400 lineup.

How to make NASCAR at Fontana picks

The model also is targeting three other drivers with NASCAR at Fontana odds of 10-1 or longer to make a serious run at winning it all, including a surprising dark horse. Anyone who backs these drivers could hit it big.

So who wins the Auto Club 400 2020? And which dark horse stuns NASCAR? Check out the latest odds below.

2020 Auto Club 400 odds

Kyle Busch 4-1

Kevin Harvick 4-1

Joey Logano 11-2

Martin Truex Jr. 7-1

Brad Keselowski 15-2

Chase Elliott 8-1

Kyle Larson 10-1

Denny Hamlin 14-1

Ryan Blaney 17-1

Alex Bowman 20-1

William Byron 22-1

Jimmie Johnson 22-1

Kurt Busch 25-1

Clint Bowyer 40-1

Erik Jones 40-1

Aric Almirola 50-1

Austin Dillon 100-1

Matt DiBenedetto 100-1

Ricky Stenhouse Jr. 100-1

Tyler Reddick 150-1

Ross Chastain 150-1

Christopher Bell 200-1

Cole Custer 200-1

Chris Buescher 250-1

Field 300-1

Ty Dillon 500-1

John Hunter Nemechek 500-1

Bubba Wallace 750-1