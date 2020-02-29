2020 Auto Club 400 odds, predictions: NASCAR at Fontana picks from same model that nailed Daytona 500

The Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series has been coming to Fontana, Calif. since 1997, and on Sunday, Auto Club Speedway will host the third event of the 2020 NASCAR schedule. The green flag at the 2020 Auto Club 400 drops at 3:30 p.m. ET as the the top drivers in the sport complete 200 laps around the D-shaped oval. Defending NASCAR champion Kyle Busch's season hasn't gone as he'd hoped, but he'll look to right the ship and get to the top of the 2020 NASCAR at Fontana leaderboard.

Busch has four career wins in Fontana and is the 4-1 co-favorite along with Kevin Harvick in the latest 2020 Auto Club 400 odds. Meanwhile, Joey Logano is at 11-2 coming off his win in Las Vegas, while Brad Keselowski is listed at 15-2 and Martin Truex Jr. is at 7-1 in the latest NASCAR Auto Club 400 odds. Before you make your NASCAR at Fontana predictions, be sure to see the 2020 Auto Club 400 picks and projected leaderboard from SportsLine's proven computer model.

Developed by daily Fantasy pro and SportsLine predictive data engineer Mike McClure, this proprietary NASCAR prediction model simulates every race 10,000 times, taking into account factors such as track history and recent results.

The model began its season paying out big by picking Denny Hamlin to win his second consecutive Daytona 500 at 10-1. It also crushed its NASCAR picks last year, nailing eight of the top 10 drivers at the Pennzoil 400, which included putting winner Joey Logano in its projected top five. Then it hit nine of the top 10 drivers at the Go Bowling at The Glen and called Martin Truex Jr. winning the Toyota/Save Mart 350 at Sonoma. Anybody who has followed it has seen huge returns.

Top 2020 Auto Club 400 predictions

For NASCAR at Fontana, we can tell you the model is high on Denny Hamlin, a 14-1 long shot in the latest NASCAR odds. He's a target for anyone looking for a huge payday. Hamlin won his second consecutive Daytona 500 to begin the year, but struggled to a 17th-place finish last week in Las Vegas.

And while he doesn't have any wins in Fontana during his career, he has led a lap in each of the last seven races at Auto Club Speedway and has finished in the top seven in three of his last four starts there. Hamlin won six times in 2019, including three wins with NASCAR's new aerodynamics package. So look for his Joe Gibbs Toyota near the front on Sunday.

And a massive shocker: Kevin Harvick, one of the overall Vegas favorites at 4-1, comes up short of a title. The 49-time winner in the NASCAR Cup Series won the 2011 Auto Club 400, but he's also had 14 finishes outside the top 10 in 26 starts at Auto Club Speedway and had eight finishes outside the top 25.

Harvick put together a pair of top-10 performances to start the 2020 season, but failed to capitalize on 92 laps led at Las Vegas last week and wound up finishing eighth. There are simply far better values in a loaded 2020 Auto Club 400 lineup.

2020 Auto Club 400 odds

Kyle Busch 4-1

Kevin Harvick 4-1

Joey Logano 11-2

Martin Truex Jr. 7-1

Brad Keselowski 15-2

Chase Elliott 8-1

Kyle Larson 10-1

Denny Hamlin 14-1

Ryan Blaney 17-1

Alex Bowman 20-1

William Byron 22-1

Jimmie Johnson 22-1

Kurt Busch 25-1

Clint Bowyer 40-1

Erik Jones 40-1

Aric Almirola 50-1

Austin Dillon 100-1

Matt DiBenedetto 100-1

Ricky Stenhouse Jr. 100-1

Tyler Reddick 150-1

Ross Chastain 150-1

Christopher Bell 200-1

Cole Custer 200-1

Chris Buescher 250-1

Field 300-1

Ty Dillon 500-1

John Hunter Nemechek 500-1

Bubba Wallace 750-1