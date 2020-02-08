2020 Clash at Daytona odds, predictions: Surprising NASCAR picks from dialed-in model

NASCAR's top drivers will line up on Sunday for the 2020 Clash at Daytona, an invitation-only event run at Daytona International Speedway the week before the Great American Race. To get into the 2020 Clash at Daytona lineup, you needed to have won a pole position in 2019, won the Busch Clash, won the Daytona 500 or the Daytona 500 pole, or made the 2019 NASCAR playoffs. Eighteen drivers will navigate a 25-lap segment and then a 50-lap sprint at the famed 25-mile raceway to determine a winner.

Joey Logano, who won the Daytona 500 five years ago, and Brad Keselowski, who won the 2012 points title, are the co-favorites in the latest 2020 Clash at Daytona odds at 8-1. Kyle Busch, Chase Elliott, Ryan Blaney and Denny Hamlin are right behind Logano and Keselowski at 10-1 NASCAR at Daytona odds. Before you make your 2020 Clash at Daytona picks, be sure to check out the latest 2020 Clash at Daytona predictions from the proven computer model at SportsLine.

Developed by daily Fantasy pro and SportsLine predictive data engineer Mike McClure, this proprietary NASCAR prediction computer model simulates every race 10,000 times, taking factors such as track history and recent results into account.

The model crushed its NASCAR picks last year, calling Daytona 500 champion Denny Hamlin a top-four contender from the start. It nailed eight of the top 10 drivers at the Pennzoil 400, which included putting winner Joey Logano in its projected top five, and then hit nine of the top 10 drivers at the Go Bowling at The Glen. Additionally, it called Martin Truex Jr. to win the Toyota/Save Mart 350 at Sonoma.

The model crushed its NASCAR picks last year.

For the 2020 Daytona Clash, the model is high on Clint Bowyer, a long shot at 16-1. He's a target for anyone looking for a huge payday.

The 15-year Cup Series veteran made the NASCAR playoffs last season without recording a victory, lending to his overall consistency. Bowyer started on the pole in last season's Monster Energy All-Star Race as well as the fall Las Vegas race, recorded seven top-five finishes and 18 top-10s.

Bowyer has strong history at Daytona, having placed in the top 10 four times in the Daytona 500, including a runner-up finish in 2017 after starting 11th. Bowyer led 138 laps across all of his NASCAR races last season, his second-highest total since 2013.

And a massive shocker: Joey Logano, the Vegas co-favorite at 8-1, falls short of the checkered flag and barely cracks the top three. There are far better values in a loaded 2020 Clash at Daytona grid.

The 29-year-old was the NASCAR champion in 2018, but fell to fifth in the 2019 standings after struggling down the stretch. The last time we saw Logano at Daytona, he finished 25th at the Coke Zero Sugar 400 after starting the race on the pole. And while Logano has finished in the top six in his last seven Clash at Daytona starts, he's only managed one win.

How to make NASCAR at Daytona picks

The model is also targeting three other drivers with 2020 Busch Clash at Daytona odds of 12-1 or longer to make a serious run at winning it all.

So who wins the Busch Clash at Daytona? And which long shots stun NASCAR? Check out the latest odds below:

Joey Logano 8-1

Brad Keselowski 8-1

Denny Hamlin 10-1

Chase Elliott 10-1

Ryan Blaney 10-1

Kyle Busch 10-1

Kevin Harvick 12-1

Kurt Busch 12-1

Aric Almirola 16-1

Clint Bowyer 16-1

William Byron 16-1

Jimmie Johnson 16-1

Alex Bowman 16-1

Martin Truex Jr. 16-1

Kyle Larson 20-1

Erik Jones 20-1

Ryan Newman 25-1

Austin Dillon 25-1