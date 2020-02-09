2020 Clash at Daytona odds, predictions: Surprising NASCAR picks from top model

NASCAR'S season officially gets underway on Feb. 16 with the Daytona 500. However, 18 of the sport's top drivers will start their year with an exhibition race at Daytona International Speedway a week early. The 2020 Clash at Daytona runs on Sunday, Feb. 9, an invitation-only event that features a star-studded lineup of drivers. Past champions include Tony Stewart, Kevin Harvick, Jeff Gordon, and Jimmie Johnson, who won it all last year.

Going off at 8-1, Brad Keselowski and Joey Logano enter the 42nd edition of this race as the co-favorites according to the latest 2020 Clash at Daytona odds. But with no driver getting 2020 Busch Clash odds longer than 25-1, a little expert help can go a long way.

Developed by daily Fantasy pro and SportsLine predictive data engineer Mike McClure, this proprietary NASCAR prediction computer model simulates every race 10,000 times, taking factors such as track history and recent results into account.

The model crushed its NASCAR picks last year, calling Daytona 500 champion Denny Hamlin a top-four contender from the start. It nailed eight of the top 10 drivers at the Pennzoil 400, which included putting winner Joey Logano in its projected top five, and then hit nine of the top 10 drivers at the Go Bowling at The Glen. Additionally, it called Martin Truex Jr. to win the Toyota/Save Mart 350 at Sonoma.

Anybody who has followed the model's NASCAR picks has seen huge returns. Now, it has simulated the 2020 Busch Clash at Daytona 10,000 times.

Top 2020 Clash at Daytona predictions

For the 2020 Daytona Clash, the model is high on Kurt Busch, a long shot at 12-1. He's a target for anyone looking for a huge payday.

Busch has shown he has what it takes to take home the checkered flag at Daytona International Speedway. In fact, the 41-year-old won the Daytona 500 in 2017 and has recorded 18 career top-10 finishes at this track. In his last start at Daytona, Busch finished 10th, his first top-10 since his Daytona 500 victory in 2017.

Busch's impressive results at this track shows he has the tools needed to climb the 2020 NASCAR at Daytona leaderboard on Sunday and find himself in contention at the end, so he's a value pick you should be all over at the Clash.

And a massive shocker: Joey Logano, the Vegas co-favorite at 8-1, falls short of the checkered flag and barely cracks the top three. There are far better values in a loaded 2020 Clash at Daytona grid.

The 29-year-old was the NASCAR champion in 2018, but fell to fifth in the 2019 standings after struggling down the stretch. The last time we saw Logano at Daytona, he finished 25th at the Coke Zero Sugar 400 after starting the race on the pole. And while Logano has finished in the top six in his last seven Clash at Daytona starts, he's only managed one win.

How to make NASCAR at Daytona picks

The model is also targeting three other drivers with 2020 Busch Clash at Daytona odds of 12-1 or longer to make a serious run at winning it all.

So who wins the Busch Clash at Daytona? And which long shots stun NASCAR? Check out the latest odds below:

Joey Logano 8-1

Brad Keselowski 8-1

Denny Hamlin 10-1

Chase Elliott 10-1

Ryan Blaney 10-1

Kyle Busch 10-1

Kevin Harvick 12-1

Kurt Busch 12-1

Aric Almirola 16-1

Clint Bowyer 16-1

William Byron 16-1

Jimmie Johnson 16-1

Alex Bowman 16-1

Martin Truex Jr. 16-1

Kyle Larson 20-1

Erik Jones 20-1

Ryan Newman 25-1

Austin Dillon 25-1