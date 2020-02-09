2020 Clash at Daytona odds, predictions: Surprising NASCAR picks from top-rated model

The 2020 Clash at Daytona takes place on Sunday at 3 p.m. ET, and the invitation-only event will provide plenty of pulse-pounding action. Last season, NASCAR legend Jimmie Johnson stunned the racing world with his first win at the Busch Clash since 2005 when it was called the Budweiser Shootout. This season, Johnson is listed as a 25-1 long shot to repeat as champion in the latest 2020 Clash at Daytona odds.

Meanwhile, Joey Logano and Brad Keselowki are 8-1 co-favorites in the current 2020 Busch Clash odds. Logano won the event in 2017, while Keselowski was the 2018 champion.

Developed by daily Fantasy pro and SportsLine predictive data engineer Mike McClure, this proprietary NASCAR prediction computer model simulates every race 10,000 times, taking factors such as track history and recent results into account.

The model crushed its NASCAR picks last year, calling Daytona 500 champion Denny Hamlin a top-four contender from the start. It nailed eight of the top 10 drivers at the Pennzoil 400, which included putting winner Joey Logano in its projected top five, and then hit nine of the top 10 drivers at the Go Bowling at The Glen. Additionally, it called Martin Truex Jr. to win the Toyota/Save Mart 350 at Sonoma.

Top 2020 Clash at Daytona predictions

For the 2020 Daytona Clash, the model is high on Kevin Harvick, a long shot at 12-1. He's a target for anyone looking for a huge payday.

The 2014 NASCAR champion has finished third in the standings the last three seasons and has had incredible success at Daytona International Speedway. Harvick won the 2007 Daytona 500 and the 2010 Coke Zero Sugar 400. He also has two wins in the Gander RV Duels, including a dominant first-place finish in which he led 44 of 60 laps last season.

Harvick also has three career wins in the Clash at Daytona: 2009, 2010 and 2013. A crash ended Harvick's 2019 Clash early and crashes have knocked him out of four of his last five regular-season races at Daytona International Speedway. However, if he can avoid "the big one" on Sunday, he'll have a chance to race to the front of the pack and add a prestigious fourth Clash title to his trophy case, putting him behind only Dale Earnhardt Sr. (six) for the most all-time.

And a massive shocker: Joey Logano, the Vegas co-favorite at 8-1, falls short of the checkered flag and barely cracks the top three. There are far better values in a loaded 2020 Clash at Daytona grid.

The 29-year-old was the NASCAR champion in 2018, but fell to fifth in the 2019 standings after struggling down the stretch. The last time we saw Logano at Daytona, he finished 25th at the Coke Zero Sugar 400 after starting the race on the pole. And while Logano has finished in the top six in his last seven Clash at Daytona starts, he's only managed one win.

Joey Logano 8-1

Brad Keselowski 8-1

Denny Hamlin 10-1

Chase Elliott 10-1

Ryan Blaney 10-1

Kyle Busch 10-1

Kevin Harvick 12-1

Kurt Busch 12-1

Aric Almirola 16-1

Clint Bowyer 16-1

William Byron 16-1

Jimmie Johnson 16-1

Alex Bowman 16-1

Martin Truex Jr. 16-1

Kyle Larson 20-1

Erik Jones 20-1

Ryan Newman 25-1

Austin Dillon 25-1