2020 Daytona 500 odds, Monday predictions: Proven computer model reveals surprising NASCAR picks

For the first time since 2012, the Great American Race will run on Monday. The entire Daytona 500 had to be moved back a day that year. The 2020 Daytona 500 is set for a restart after getting through just 20 laps on Sunday due to rain. Even in just 20 laps, there was plenty of shuffling. Alex Bowman is down to 16th on Monday after starting in second place on Sunday, while Ty Dillon has jumped to ninth after originally starting in 24th place.

Ricky Stenhouse Jr., Joey Logano, Aric Almirola, Ryan Newman and Kevin Harvick will be the first five in line when the green flag drops at 4 p.m. ET on Monday. The updated 2020 Daytona 500 odds for Monday list Logano, Kyle Busch, and last year's champion, Denny Hamlin, as the co-favorites at 10-1 NASCAR odds. With so much to consider when making NASCAR at Daytona predictions as this restart approaches, be sure to see the 2020 Daytona 500 picks for Monday from SportsLine's proven projection model.

Developed by daily Fantasy pro and SportsLine predictive data engineer Mike McClure, this proprietary NASCAR prediction computer model simulates every race 10,000 times, taking into account factors such as track history and recent results.

The model crushed its NASCAR picks last year, calling Daytona 500 champion Denny Hamlin a top-four contender from the start. It nailed eight of the top 10 drivers at the Pennzoil 400, which included putting winner Joey Logano in its projected top five, then hit nine of the top 10 drivers at the Go Bowling at The Glen.

Additionally, it called Martin Truex Jr. winning the Toyota/Save Mart 350 at Sonoma. Anybody who has followed its picks has seen huge returns. Now, his model simulated Monday's NASCAR at Daytona 2020 action 10,000 times. Head to SportsLine to see the complete projected leaderboard for Monday's action.

Top 2020 Daytona 500 predictions for Monday

For the Daytona 500 2020, the model is high on Ryan Blaney, who is going off at 16-1 in the updated NASCAR odds for Monday. He's a long shot you should keep on your radar for Monday's action.

Blaney quickly moved up in the field before the postponement on Sunday. Because of a wreck in the Duels on Thursday, Blaney had to start in a backup car in the rear of the field. By the time the race was stopped, he had moved up to 23rd. Blaney has finished in the top seven in two of the past three Daytona 500s, going from 36th to second in 2017. His average running position of 14.1 is the best in the Monster Energy Cup Series. He has led laps in five of the past six Daytona races, including 118 in the 2018 Daytona 500, so confidently lock him in as one of your top NASCAR at Daytona picks.

And a massive shocker: Chase Elliott, who is one of the top contenders at 13-1 and is in 14th place as the race continues on Monday, barely even cracks the top 10. There are far better values in the 2020 Daytona 500 lineup on Monday.

Elliott has historically been a slow finisher at Daytona. Despite starting near the front of the field several times, he's never finished better than 14th at Daytona International Speedway. His average finish at this track is 16.88, and he's had a hard time avoiding accidents, failing to finish four of eight runs at Daytona. He's a driver to avoid when making NASCAR at Daytona picks for Monday's action.

How to make NASCAR at Daytona picks on Monday

The model is also targeting two other drivers with NASCAR at Daytona odds of 16-1 or longer to make a serious run at winning it all on Monday. Anyone who backs these drivers could hit it big. You can see all the NASCAR picks over at SportsLine.

So who wins the Daytona 500 2020? And which long shots stun NASCAR on Monday? Check out the latest odds below and then visit SportsLine now to see the full projected 2020 Daytona 500 leaderboard, all from the model that crushed its NASCAR picks last season.

Monday 2020 Daytona 500 odds

Joey Logano 10-1

Denny Hamlin 10-1

Kyle Busch 10-1

Kevin Harvick 12-1

Martin Truex Jr. 12-1

Brad Keselowski 13-1

Chase Elliott 13-1

Jimmie Johnson 14-1

Ricky Stenhouse 16-1

Ryan Blaney 16-1

Clint Bowyer 20-1

Alex Bowman 22-1

Aric Almirola 22-1

William Byron 22-1

Erik Jones 25-1

Kurt Busch 25-1

Kyle Larson 25-1

Matt DeBenedetto 25-1

Austin Dillon 32-1

Christopher Bell 40-1

Ryan Newman 40-1

Cole Custer 50-1

Tyler Roddick 50-1

Chris Buescher 66-1

Darrell Wallace Jr. 70-1

Ryan Preece 70-1

John Hunter Nemecheck 80-1

Michael McDowell 80-1

Ross Chastain 80-1

David Ragan 110-1

Ty Dillion 110-1

Quin Houff 120-1

B.J. McLeod 140-1

Brendan Gaughan 140-1

Corey Lajoie 140-1

Cody Ware 160-1

Joey Gase 160-1

Timmy Hill 160-1