2020 Daytona 500 odds, Monday predictions: Proven model reveals surprising NASCAR picks

Heavy rain stopped the 2020 Daytona 500 after just 20 laps Sunday, with the Great American Race scheduled to resume Monday at 4 p.m. ET. With the majority of the race still to come, sportsbooks have updated their 2020 Daytona 500 odds, and there are a few changes of note. Ricky Stenhouse Jr., who started on the pole and is leading through 20 laps, is now getting 16-1 NASCAR odds after opening the race at 20-1.

Joey Logano, who went into the delay in second place, Denny Hamlin and Kyle Busch are the co-favorites at 10-1. Kevin Harvick and Martin Truex Jr. aren't far behind at 12-1. Before making any 2020 Daytona 500 picks for Monday's action, be sure to see the updated NASCAR at Daytona predictions from the team at SportsLine.

Developed by daily Fantasy pro and SportsLine predictive data engineer Mike McClure, this proprietary NASCAR prediction computer model simulates every race 10,000 times, taking into account factors such as track history and recent results.

The model crushed its NASCAR picks last year, calling Daytona 500 champion Denny Hamlin a top-four contender from the start. It nailed eight of the top 10 drivers at the Pennzoil 400, which included putting winner Joey Logano in its projected top five, then hit nine of the top 10 drivers at the Go Bowling at The Glen.

Additionally, it called Martin Truex Jr. winning the Toyota/Save Mart 350 at Sonoma. Anybody who has followed its picks has seen huge returns. Now, his model simulated Monday's NASCAR at Daytona 2020 action 10,000 times. Head to SportsLine to see the complete projected leaderboard for Monday's action.

Top 2020 Daytona 500 predictions for Monday

For the Daytona 500 2020, the model is high on Clint Bowyer, who is currently in 36th place after 20 laps and going off at 20-1 in the updated NASCAR odds.

Though he has a lot ground to make up, McClure's model believes Bowyer can make a run into the top 10 due to his recent history. Bowyer was one of just six drivers that finished the accident-filled Clash last weekend, and he took third place. If he's able to avoid an accident on Sunday, the Stewart-Haas Racing veteran has a good chance to make a run. Though he's failed to finish in his last three points races at Daytona, he finished second in the summer race in 2017 and has three other top-10 finishes at Daytona International since 2015.

And a massive shocker: Chase Elliott, who is one of the top contenders at 13-1 and is in 14th place as the race continues on Monday, barely even cracks the top 10. There are far better values in the 2020 Daytona 500 lineup on Monday.

Elliott has historically been a slow finisher at Daytona. Despite starting near the front of the field several times, he's never finished better than 14th at Daytona International Speedway. His average finish at this track is 16.88, and he's had a hard time avoiding accidents, failing to finish four of eight runs at Daytona. He's a driver to avoid when making NASCAR at Daytona picks for Monday's action.

How to make NASCAR at Daytona picks on Monday

The model is also targeting two other drivers with NASCAR at Daytona odds of 16-1 or longer to make a serious run at winning it all on Monday. Anyone who backs these drivers could hit it big. You can see all the NASCAR picks over at SportsLine.

So who wins the Daytona 500 2020? And which long shots stun NASCAR on Monday? Check out the latest odds below and then visit SportsLine now to see the full projected 2020 Daytona 500 leaderboard, all from the model that crushed its NASCAR picks last season.

Monday 2020 Daytona 500 odds

Joey Logano 10-1

Denny Hamlin 10-1

Kyle Busch 10-1

Kevin Harvick 12-1

Martin Truex Jr. 12-1

Brad Keselowski 13-1

Chase Elliott 13-1

Jimmie Johnson 14-1

Ricky Stenhouse 16-1

Ryan Blaney 16-1

Clint Bowyer 20-1

Alex Bowman 22-1

Aric Almirola 22-1

William Byron 22-1

Erik Jones 25-1

Kurt Busch 25-1

Kyle Larson 25-1

Matt DeBenedetto 25-1

Austin Dillon 32-1

Christopher Bell 40-1

Ryan Newman 40-1

Cole Custer 50-1

Tyler Roddick 50-1

Chris Buescher 66-1

Darrell Wallace Jr. 70-1

Ryan Preece 70-1

John Hunter Nemecheck 80-1

Michael McDowell 80-1

Ross Chastain 80-1

David Ragan 110-1

Ty Dillion 110-1

Quin Houff 120-1

B.J. McLeod 140-1

Brendan Gaughan 140-1

Corey Lajoie 140-1

Cody Ware 160-1

Joey Gase 160-1

Timmy Hill 160-1