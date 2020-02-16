2020 Daytona 500 odds, predictions: Proven simulation reveals surprising NASCAR picks

The 2020 Daytona 500 field is set and the green flag drops on the Great American Race at 2:30 p.m. ET on Sunday. When it does, Ricky Stenhouse Jr. and Alex Bowman will be sitting in the front row with Daytona Duels winners Joey Logano and William Byron sitting right behind them. Logano is the only driver of the four to ever win the Daytona 500 (2015), but there are six other past winners in the 2020 Daytona 500 lineup, as well as 30 other drivers looking for a career-defining victory on Sunday.

Logano is the current co-favorite at 10-1 in the latest Daytona 500 odds along with last year's winner Denny Hamlin. Meanwhile, defending NASCAR Cup Series champion Kyle Busch, Brad Keselowski, Chase Elliott and Kevin Harvick are all at 13-1 NASCAR odds.

For the Daytona 500 2020, the model is high on on Kurt Busch, who makes a serious run at the checkered flag despite going off at 18-1 odds. He's a target for anyone looking for a huge payday.

The older Busch brother won the NASCAR Cup Series championship back in 2004 and he's won at least one race on the top circuit in 16 of the last 18 seasons, including a current streak of six straight seasons with a win. He's a 31-time winner now and at 41, he remains a serious contender at Daytona International Speedway.

Busch has posted 18 top-10 finishes at Daytona in 37 career starts at NASCAR's most iconic track. And in 2017 he put the cherry on top of a Hall of Fame career by winning the Daytona 500. Crashes plagued his next four starts at Daytona after the win, but he had a clean run at the 2019 Coke Zero Sugar 400 and wound up finishing 10th and leading eight laps in that race. He'll have some work to do starting in 18th position, but he's had seven career top-five finishes at Daytona after starting outside the top 15.

And a massive shocker: Logano, the Vegas co-favorite at 10-1, doesn't even crack the top three. There are far better values in a loaded 2020 Daytona 500 lineup.

After winning his first title in 2018, Logano dropped to fifth in the standings in 2019 after spending most of the first half leading the points race. Eleven finishes outside the top 10 in the final 21 races of the season led to the precipitous drop, including a 25th place finish at Daytona in July after starting on the pole. Logano won the 2015 Daytona 500 and has finished in the top six at the Great American Race in his four starts since, but he's only led 30 laps collectively during that time.

Joey Logano 10-1

Denny Hamlin 10-1

Chase Elliott 13-1

Kyle Busch 13-1

Brad Keselowski 13-1

Kevin Harvick 13-1

Martin Truex Jr. 16-1

Ryan Blaney 16-1

Kurt Busch 18-1

Clint Bowyer 20-1

Ricky Stenhouse Jr. 20-1

Jimmie Johnson 22-1

William Byron 22-1

Alex Bowman 22-1

Aric Almirola 22-1

Erik Jones 22-1

Kyle Larson 25-1

Matt DiBenedetto 32-1

Austin Dillon 32-1

Christopher Bell 42-1

Ryan Newman 42-1

Cole Custer 50-1

Tyler Reddick 50-1

Paul Menard 50-1

Ross Chastain 65-1

Daniel Hemric 70-1

Darrell Wallace Jr. 70-1

Ryan Preece 70-1

Chris Buescher 75-1

John Hunter Nemechek 75-1

Michael McDowell 75-1

David Ragan 110-1

Ty Dillon 110-1

JJ Yeley 120-1

Quin Houff 120-1

B.J. Mcleod 140-1

Brendan Gaughan 140-1

Matt Tifft 140-1

Cody Ware 160-1

Garrett Smithley 160-1

Joey Gase 160-1

Parker Kligerman 160-1

Timmy Hill 160-1