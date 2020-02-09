2020 Daytona 500 odds, predictions: Top model reveals surprising NASCAR picks

The most iconic and prestigious race in stock car racing officially opens the 2020 season on Sunday, Feb. 16, as the green flag drops on the 2020 Daytona 500. The race has opened the NASCAR season every February since 1982 and has been the circuit's most important race of the season since its inception in 1959. Defending champion Denny Hamlin, who also won the Daytona 500 in 2016, is near the top of the 2020 Daytona 500 odds board at 13-1.

Hamlin isn't the betting favorite, though, as 2015 champion Joey Logano is 10-1 and Brad Keselowski, who was third at Daytona in 2014 and fourth in 2013, is listed at 11-1 in the latest Daytona 500 odds 2020. Before you make your 2020 Daytona 500 picks, be sure to check out the 2020 NASCAR at Daytona predictions from the proven computer model at SportsLine.

Developed by daily Fantasy pro and SportsLine predictive data engineer Mike McClure, this proprietary NASCAR prediction computer model simulates every race 10,000 times, taking factors such as track history and recent results into account.

The model crushed its NASCAR picks last year, calling Daytona 500 champion Denny Hamlin a top-four contender from the start. It nailed eight of the top 10 drivers at the Pennzoil 400, which included putting winner Joey Logano in its projected top five, and then hit nine of the top 10 drivers at the Go Bowling at The Glen.

Additionally, it called Martin Truex Jr. to win the Toyota/Save Mart 350 at Sonoma. Anybody who has followed its picks has seen huge returns. Now, his model simulated NASCAR at Daytona 2020 10,000 times. Head to SportsLine to see the complete projected leaderboard.

Top 2020 Daytona 500 predictions

For the 2020 Daytona 500, the model is high on Martin Truex, Jr., a long shot at 16-1 Daytona 500 odds. He's a target for anyone looking for a huge payday.

Truex won the pole position at Daytona in 2009 before finishing 11th while driving for Earnhardt Ganassi Racing, and he was second in the Great American Race with Furniture Row Racing. He also placed second at the midseason Coke Zero Sugar 400 at Daytona two years ago.

Truex has two other top-10 finishes in the Daytona 500, taking eighth in 2015 and sixth in 2010. The 2017 Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series champion had a stellar 2019 campaign, winning at Richmond twice as well as Dover, Charlotte, Sonoma, Las Vegas and Martinsville. Truex had a shot at winning the season finale and the points crown at Homestead, but finished second to teammate Kyle Busch for the second year in a row. Lock him in as one of your top Daytona 500 picks 2020.

And a massive shocker: Joey Logano, the top Vegas favorite at 10-1, doesn't even crack the top three. There are far better values in a loaded 2020 Daytona 500 lineup.

After winning his first title in 2018, Logano dropped to fifth in the standings in 2019 after spending most of the first half leading the points race. Eleven finishes outside the top 10 in the final 21 races of the season led to the precipitous drop, including a 25th place finish at Daytona in July after starting on the pole. Logano won the 2015 Daytona 500 and has finished in the top six at the Great American Race in his four starts since, but he's only led 30 laps collectively during that time.

How to make NASCAR at Daytona picks

The model is also targeting three other drivers with NASCAR at Daytona odds of 16-1 or longer to make a serious run at winning it all, including a long-shot winner. Anyone who backs this driver could hit it big. You can see all the NASCAR picks over at SportsLine.

So who wins the Daytona 500? And which long shots stun NASCAR? Check out the latest odds below and then visit SportsLine now to see the full projected 2020 Daytona 500 leaderboard, all from the model that crushed its NASCAR picks last season.

Joey Logano 10-1

Brad Keselowski 11-1

Kevin Harvick 13-1

Denny Hamlin 13-1

Chase Elliott 13-1

Kyle Busch 13-1

Ryan Blaney 16-1

Martin Truex Jr. 16-1

Kurt Busch 18-1

Ricky Stenhouse Jr. 20-1

Clint Bowyer 20-1

Aric Almirola 22-1

Jimmie Johnson 22-1

Wiliam Byron 22-1

Alex Bowman 22-1

Erik Jones 25-1

Kyle Larson 25-1