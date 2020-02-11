2020 Daytona 500 odds, predictions: Unbiased model reveals surprising NASCAR picks

Despite being involved in three accidents, Erik Jones won a wild Busch Clash that went into three overtime sessions last Sunday. He'll look to carry that momentum into the 2020 Daytona 500 as NASCAR's season officially begins this Sunday at 2:30 p.m. ET. Jones is getting 25-1 Daytona 500 odds, much longer than top contenders like Joey Logano (10-1) and Brad Keselowski (11-1).

But if the Clash was a preview of the Great American Race, it could be a wild afternoon at Daytona International Speedway. With restrictor plates coming off in this event for the first time since 1988, there are plenty of betting angles to consider when you evaluate the 2020 Daytona 500 lineup. Before you make your 2020 Daytona 500 picks, be sure to check out the 2020 NASCAR at Daytona predictions from the proven computer model at SportsLine.

Developed by daily Fantasy pro and SportsLine predictive data engineer Mike McClure, this proprietary NASCAR prediction computer model simulates every race 10,000 times, taking factors such as track history and recent results into account.

The model crushed its NASCAR picks last year, calling Daytona 500 champion Denny Hamlin a top-four contender from the start. It nailed eight of the top 10 drivers at the Pennzoil 400, which included putting winner Joey Logano in its projected top five, and then hit nine of the top 10 drivers at the Go Bowling at The Glen.

Additionally, it called Martin Truex Jr. to win the Toyota/Save Mart 350 at Sonoma. Anybody who has followed its picks has seen huge returns. Now, his model simulated NASCAR at Daytona 2020 10,000 times. Head to SportsLine to see the complete projected leaderboard.

Top 2020 Daytona 500 predictions

For the 2020 Daytona 500, the model is high on Clint Bowyer, a long shot at 20-1 Daytona 500 odds. He's a target for anyone looking for a huge payday.

Bowyer was one of just six drivers who finished the accident-filled Clash over the weekend, and he took third place. If he's able to avoid an accident on Sunday in the 2020 Daytona 500, the Stewart-Haas Racing veteran has a strong chance of making a run at the title. Though he's failed to finish in his last three points races at Daytona, he took second in the summer race in 2017 and has three other top-10 finishes at this track since 2015.

Bowyer comes into 2020 with plenty of momentum after finishing in the top 10 in total points in 2019 for the first time since 2013. He also recorded 18 top-10 runs in 2019, the most since 2013, and took eighth or better in half of last year's playoff races.

And a massive shocker: Joey Logano, the top Vegas favorite at 10-1, doesn't even crack the top three. There are far better values in a loaded 2020 Daytona 500 lineup.

After winning his first title in 2018, Logano dropped to fifth in the standings in 2019 after spending most of the first half leading the points race. Eleven finishes outside the top 10 in the final 21 races of the season led to the precipitous drop, including a 25th place finish at Daytona in July after starting on the pole. Logano won the 2015 Daytona 500 and has finished in the top six at the Great American Race in his four starts since, but he's only led 30 laps collectively during that time.

How to make NASCAR at Daytona picks

The model is also targeting three other drivers with NASCAR at Daytona odds of 16-1 or longer to make a serious run at winning it all, including a long-shot winner. Anyone who backs this driver could hit it big. You can see all the NASCAR picks over at SportsLine.

So who wins the Daytona 500? And which long shots stun NASCAR? Check out the latest odds below and then visit SportsLine now to see the full projected 2020 Daytona 500 leaderboard, all from the model that crushed its NASCAR picks last season.

2020 Daytona 500 odds

Joey Logano 10-1

Brad Keselowski 11-1

Kevin Harvick 13-1

Denny Hamlin 13-1

Chase Elliott 13-1

Kyle Busch 13-1

Ryan Blaney 16-1

Martin Truex Jr. 16-1

Kurt Busch 18-1

Ricky Stenhouse Jr. 20-1

Clint Bowyer 20-1

Aric Almirola 22-1

Jimmie Johnson 22-1

William Byron 22-1

Alex Bowman 22-1

Erik Jones 25-1

Kyle Larson 25-1

Austin Dillon 32-1

Matt DiBenedetto 32-1

Daniel Suarez 32-1

Christopher Bell 42-1

Ryan Newman 42-1

Cole Custer 50-1

Tyler Reddick 50-1

Paul Menard 50-1

Ross Chastain 65-1

Bubba Wallace Jr. 70-1

Ryan Preece 70-1

Daniel Hemric 70-1

Chris Buecher 75-1

John Hunter Nemechek 75-1

Michael McDowell 75-1

David Ragan 110-1

Ty Dillon 110-1

J.J. Yeley 120-1

Quin Houff 120-1

B.J. McLeod 140-1

Brendan Gaughan 140-1

Matt Tifft 140-1

Cody Ware 160-1

Corey LaJoie 160-1

Garrett Smithley 160-1

Joey Gase 160-1

Parker Kligerman 160-1

Timmy Hill 160-1