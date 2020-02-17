2020 Daytona 500 postponed: Race will resume on Monday afternoon due to weather

The 62nd running of the Daytona 500 will have to wait until Monday. Quick, heavy rain forced Sunday's marquee NASCAR Cup Series race to be delayed and ultimately postponed after just 20 laps.

As a result of the rain, the season-opening race will be pushed to Monday. The running of the Great American Race is set to resume starting at 4:00 p.m ET.

NEWS: Today's 62nd running of the #DAYTONA500 has been postponed due to inclement weather.



The race will resume on Monday at 4 PM ET on FOX. pic.twitter.com/YqhxSJrOHD — NASCAR (@NASCAR) February 16, 2020

Rain started to move over the Daytona Beach, Florida speedway around 4:30 p.m. on Sunday and presented dangerous conditions for the field of 40 drivers competing in the 200-lap race. While crew members and spectators looked for cover to stay dry, race officials and maintenance personnel attempted to battle the conditions and tend to the track so that the race could continue, but their efforts weren't enough to keep the cars on the track.

It's the first time the Daytona 500 will run on a Monday since 2012.

At the time of Sunday's postponement, polesitter Ricky Stenhouse Jr. led the pack while Joey Logano sat second with Aric Almirola in third, Ryan Newman in fourth and Kevin Harvick in fifth.

All tickets for Sunday's event will be honored when the speedway opens on Monday.