2020 Daytona 500: Starting lineup, odds, start time, live stream, watch online, TV channel
The lineup is set for the Daytona 500, so here's what you need to know about the race
The 2020 Daytona 500 is here, and with the starting lineup set, drivers are getting ready for The Great American Race on Sunday. The Daytona 500 is 500-mile race, made up of 2.5 mile laps that requires 200 laps to complete.
The Blugreen Vacations Duel 1 & 2 at Daytona took place on Thursday at the Daytona International Speedway and were responsible for setting Sunday's track for most of the drivers.
The Duels at Daytona first saw the single-car qualifying race, which determined the 1-2 spots at the Daytona 500 and the lineup for both duels. Ricky Stenhouse Jr. earned the pole in Sunday's race, and finishing out the first row for the weekend's festivities will be Alex Bowman, as he had the second-fastest lap. The times from the other drivers who took the single 2.5 mile lap set the lineup of Duels 1 and 2.
Joey Logano will occupy a spot in the second row after his winning performance at Thursday's race. He will take the inside row spot, as Duel 1 results control who fills in the inside of the track. William Byron finished first in Duel 2, which determines the outside rows for The Great American Race, followed by Hendrick Motorsports teammate Jimmie Johnson. The two avoided a near-wreck on the final lap. Byron's Duel 2 win means he will start fourth at the Daytona 500. Johnson will start sixth.
Logano and Denny Hamlin are favorites to win on Sunday. The speedway announced this year will see a record-setting purse for the 62nd annual Daytona 500, totaling $23.6 million.
How to watch the Daytona 500
Date: Sunday, Feb. 16 | Location: Daytona International Speedway
Event time: 2:30 p.m. ET | Start time: 3:18 p.m. ET
TV: Fox | Live stream: fuboTV (Try for free)
Daytona 500 starting lineup:
1. Ricky Stenhouse Jr. (20-1)
JTG Daugherty Racing
2. Alex Bowman (22-1)
Hendrick Motorsports
3. Joey Logano (10-1)
Team Penske
4. William Byron (22-1)
Hendrick Motorsports
5. Aric Almirola (22-1)
Stewart-Haas Racing
6. Jimmie Johnson (22-1)
Hendrick Motorsports
7. Ryan Newman (42-1)
Roush Fenway Racing
8. Kyle Larson (25-1)
Chip Ganassi Racing
9. Brad Keselowski (13-1)
Team Penske
10. Kevin Harvick (13-1)
Stewart-Haas Racing
11. Bubba Wallace (70-1)
Richard Petty Motorsports
12. Cole Custer (50-1)
Stewart-Haas Racing
13. Austin Dillon (32-1)
Richard Childress Racing
14. Erik Jones (22-1)
Joe Gibbs Racing
15. Martin Truex Jr. (16-1)
Joe Gibbs Racing
16. Matt DiBenedetto (32-1)
Wood Brothers Racing
17. Christopher Bell (42-1)
Leavine Family Racing
18. Kurt Busch (18-1)
Chip Ganassi Racing
19. Chris Buescher (75-1)
Roush Fenway Racing
20. Ross Chastain (65-1)
Spire Motorsports
21. Denny Hamlin (10-1)
Joe Gibbs Racing
22. Tyler Reddick (50-1)
Richard Childress Racing
23. John Hunter Nemechek (75-1)
Front Row Motorsports
24. Ty Dillon (110-1)
Germain Racing
25. Chase Elliott (13-1)
Hendrick Motorsports
26. Michael McDowell (75-1)
Front Row Motorsports
27. Ryan Blaney (16-1)
Team Penske
28. Kyle Busch (13-1)
Joe Gibbs Racing
29. Clint Bowyer (20-1)
Stewart-Haas Racing
30. David Ragan (110-1)
Rick Ware Racing
31. Ryan Preece (70-1)
JTG Daugherty Racing
32. Timmy Hill (160-1)
MBM Motorsports
33. Justin Haley
Kaulig Racing
34. Brennan Poole
Premium Motorsports
35. Quin Houff (120-1)
StarCom Racing
36. Corey LaJoie
Go Fas Racing
37. Joey Gase (160-1)
Petty Ware Racing
38. BJ McLeod (140-1)
Rick Ware Racing
39. Brendan Gaughan (140-1)
Beard Motorsports
40. Reed Sorenson
Premium Motorsports
Duel 1 results:
1. Joey Logano
2. Aric Amirola
3. Ryan Newman
4. Brad Keselowski
5. Bubba Wallace
6. Austin Dillon
7. Martin Truex Jr
8. Ricky Stenhouse Jr
9. Christopher Bell
10. Chris Buescher
11. Denny Hamlin
12. John Hunter Nemechek
13. Chase Elliott
14. Ryan Blaney
15. Clint Bowyer
16. Ryan Preece
17. Justin Haley
18. Reed Sorenson
19. Quin Houff
20. Chad Finchum
21. Joey Gase
22. Daniel Suarez
Duel 2 results:
1. William Byron
2. Jimmie Johnson
3. Kyle Larson
4. Kevin Harvick
5. Cole Custer
6. Erik Jones
7. Matt DiBenedetto
8. Kurt Busch
9. Ross Chastain
10. Tyler Reddick
11. Ty Dillon
12. Michael McDowell
13. Kyle Busch
14. David Ragan
15. Alex Bowman
16. Timmy Hill
17. Brendan Gaughan
18. Brennan Poole
19. Corey LaJoie
20. BJ McLeod
21. JJ Yeley
