2020 Daytona 500: Starting lineup, odds, start time, live stream, watch online, TV channel

The 2020 Daytona 500 is here, and with the starting lineup set, drivers are getting ready for The Great American Race on Sunday. The Daytona 500 is 500-mile race, made up of 2.5 mile laps that requires 200 laps to complete.

The Blugreen Vacations Duel 1 & 2 at Daytona took place on Thursday at the Daytona International Speedway and were responsible for setting Sunday's track for most of the drivers.

The Duels at Daytona first saw the single-car qualifying race, which determined the 1-2 spots at the Daytona 500 and the lineup for both duels. Ricky Stenhouse Jr. earned the pole in Sunday's race, and finishing out the first row for the weekend's festivities will be Alex Bowman, as he had the second-fastest lap. The times from the other drivers who took the single 2.5 mile lap set the lineup of Duels 1 and 2.

Joey Logano will occupy a spot in the second row after his winning performance at Thursday's race. He will take the inside row spot, as Duel 1 results control who fills in the inside of the track. William Byron finished first in Duel 2, which determines the outside rows for The Great American Race, followed by Hendrick Motorsports teammate Jimmie Johnson. The two avoided a near-wreck on the final lap. Byron's Duel 2 win means he will start fourth at the Daytona 500. Johnson will start sixth.

Logano and Denny Hamlin are favorites to win on Sunday. The speedway announced this year will see a record-setting purse for the 62nd annual Daytona 500, totaling $23.6 million.

How to watch the Daytona 500

Date: Sunday, Feb. 16 | Location: Daytona International Speedway

Event time: 2:30 p.m. ET | Start time: 3:18 p.m. ET

TV: Fox | Live stream: fuboTV (Try for free)

Daytona 500 starting lineup:

1. Ricky Stenhouse Jr. (20-1)

JTG Daugherty Racing

2. Alex Bowman (22-1)

Hendrick Motorsports

3. Joey Logano (10-1)

Team Penske

4. William Byron (22-1)

Hendrick Motorsports

5. Aric Almirola (22-1)

Stewart-Haas Racing

6. Jimmie Johnson (22-1)

Hendrick Motorsports

7. Ryan Newman (42-1)

Roush Fenway Racing

8. Kyle Larson (25-1)

Chip Ganassi Racing

9. Brad Keselowski (13-1)

Team Penske

10. Kevin Harvick (13-1)

Stewart-Haas Racing

11. Bubba Wallace (70-1)

Richard Petty Motorsports

12. Cole Custer (50-1)

Stewart-Haas Racing

13. Austin Dillon (32-1)

Richard Childress Racing

14. Erik Jones (22-1)

Joe Gibbs Racing

15. Martin Truex Jr. (16-1)

Joe Gibbs Racing

16. Matt DiBenedetto (32-1)

Wood Brothers Racing

17. Christopher Bell (42-1)

Leavine Family Racing

18. Kurt Busch (18-1)

Chip Ganassi Racing

19. Chris Buescher (75-1)

Roush Fenway Racing

20. Ross Chastain (65-1)

Spire Motorsports

21. Denny Hamlin (10-1)

Joe Gibbs Racing

22. Tyler Reddick (50-1)

Richard Childress Racing

23. John Hunter Nemechek (75-1)

Front Row Motorsports

24. Ty Dillon (110-1)

Germain Racing

25. Chase Elliott (13-1)

Hendrick Motorsports

26. Michael McDowell (75-1)

Front Row Motorsports

27. Ryan Blaney (16-1)

Team Penske

28. Kyle Busch (13-1)

Joe Gibbs Racing

29. Clint Bowyer (20-1)

Stewart-Haas Racing

30. David Ragan (110-1)

Rick Ware Racing

31. Ryan Preece (70-1)

JTG Daugherty Racing

32. Timmy Hill (160-1)

MBM Motorsports

33. Justin Haley

Kaulig Racing

34. Brennan Poole

Premium Motorsports

35. Quin Houff (120-1)

StarCom Racing

36. Corey LaJoie

Go Fas Racing

37. Joey Gase (160-1)

Petty Ware Racing

38. BJ McLeod (140-1)

Rick Ware Racing

39. Brendan Gaughan (140-1)

Beard Motorsports

40. Reed Sorenson

Premium Motorsports

Who will win the Daytona 500, and which massive long shot will stun NASCAR? Visit SportsLine now to see Micah Roberts' projected leaderboard, all from the nation's premier NASCAR betting expert who returned $2,100 in profit last year.

Duel 1 results:

1. Joey Logano

2. Aric Amirola

3. Ryan Newman

4. Brad Keselowski

5. Bubba Wallace

6. Austin Dillon

7. Martin Truex Jr

8. Ricky Stenhouse Jr

9. Christopher Bell

10. Chris Buescher

11. Denny Hamlin

12. John Hunter Nemechek

13. Chase Elliott

14. Ryan Blaney

15. Clint Bowyer

16. Ryan Preece

17. Justin Haley

18. Reed Sorenson

19. Quin Houff

20. Chad Finchum

21. Joey Gase

22. Daniel Suarez

Duel 2 results:

1. William Byron

2. Jimmie Johnson

3. Kyle Larson

4. Kevin Harvick

5. Cole Custer

6. Erik Jones

7. Matt DiBenedetto

8. Kurt Busch

9. Ross Chastain

10. Tyler Reddick

11. Ty Dillon

12. Michael McDowell

13. Kyle Busch

14. David Ragan

15. Alex Bowman

16. Timmy Hill

17. Brendan Gaughan

18. Brennan Poole

19. Corey LaJoie

20. BJ McLeod

21. JJ Yeley