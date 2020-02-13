2020 Daytona Duels odds, predictions: Surprising NASCAR picks from proven computer model

The Great American Race is Sunday and the front row is locked in with Ricky Stenhouse Jr. and Alex Bowman posting the two fastest laps during time trials. However, the rest of the field will have to fight for its starting position in the 2020 Bluegreen Vacations Daytona Duels on Thursday night. The first of the 2020 Daytona Duels begins at 7 p.m. ET and will determine the order for the inside row, while the second Daytona Duel is tentatively scheduled for 8:45 p.m. ET and determines the outside row.

In the first race, Joey Logano is listed as the 4-1 favorite in the latest 2020 Daytona Duel odds after winning his duel last season. Then in the second 50-lap sprint, Kevin Harvick and Kyle Busch are 4-1 co-favorites. With a loaded field covering a shot distrance, making 2020 Daytona Duels picks will be a real challenge, so be sure to check out the latest 2020 NASCAR at Daytona predictions from the proven computer model at SportsLine.

Developed by daily Fantasy pro and SportsLine predictive data engineer Mike McClure, this proprietary NASCAR prediction computer model simulates every race 10,000 times, taking factors such as track history and recent results into account.

The model crushed its NASCAR picks last year, calling Daytona 500 champion Denny Hamlin a top-four contender from the start. It nailed eight of the top 10 drivers at the Pennzoil 400, which included putting winner Joey Logano in its projected top five, and then hit nine of the top 10 drivers at the Go Bowling at The Glen. Additionally, it called Martin Truex Jr. to win the Toyota/Save Mart 350 at Sonoma.

Anybody who has followed the model's NASCAR picks has seen huge returns. Now, it has simulated the 2020 Daytona Duels 10,000 times. Head to SportsLine to see the complete projected leaderboard.

Top 2020 Daytona Duels predictions

For the Daytona Duels 2020, the model is high on Alex Bowman to make a run to the front in the second Daytona Duel, even though he's one of six drivers in that field with 10-1 odds. Bowman is already locked into the outside spot of the front row after time trials, but that means he also gets the pole in the second duel.

The 26-year-old captured his first win in the NASCAR Cup Series last year in Chicago and finished 12th in the standings. And this is the fourth time in the last five regular-season races at Daytona that Bowman has qualified onto the front row, so we know that Bowman's Hendricks Chevrolet is fast.

And a massive shocker: Joey Logano, the standalone Vegas favorite in the first Daytona Duel at 4-1, falls short of the checkered flag. Logano is the 2018 NASCAR champion as well as the 2015 Daytona 500 champion, and after a disappointing season in 2019, he'll be looking to start his season off on the right note.

However, Logano will start in sixth position in the second Daytona Duel, so he'll have some traffic to navigate to get towards the front in this short sprint. Last season when Logano won his duel, he started in third position. And that is the only win he's posted in 11 tries at the Daytona Duels. In regular-season races at Daytona International Speedway, Logano has finished 25th or worse three times in his last five starts.

How to make Daytona Duels picks

The model is also targeting a whopping 10 other drivers with 2020 Daytona Duels odds of 10-1 or longer to make a serious run at winning it all in the two races. Anyone who backs these drivers could hit it big. You can see all of its NASCAR picks over at SportsLine.

So who wins the Daytona Duels 2020? And which long shots stun NASCAR? Check out the latest odds below and then visit SportsLine now to see the full projected 2020 Daytona Duels leaderboards for both races, all from the model that crushed its NASCAR picks last season.

2020 Daytona Duel No. 1 odds:

Joey Logano 4-1

Brad Keselowski 9-2

Denny Hamlin 11-2

Chase Elliott 13-2

Ryan Blaney 8-1

Martin Truex Jr. 8-1

Aric Almirola 15-1

Ricky Stenhouse Jr. 18-1

Clint Bowyer 18-1

Austin Dillon 20-1

Ryan Newman 20-1

Christopher Bell 25-1

Chris Buescher 25-1

Bubba Wallace 28-1

John Hunter Nemechek 40-1

Ryan Preece 40-1

Daniel Suarez 50-1

Justin Haley 50-1

Field 50-1

Reed Sorenson 150-1

2020 Daytona Duel No. 2 odds:

Kevin Harvick 4-1

Kyle Busch 4-1

Kurt Busch 7-1

Erik Jones 10-1

Matt DiBenedetto 10-1

William Byron 10-1

Jimmie Johnson 10-1

Alex Bowman 10-1

Kyle Larson 10-1

Cole Custer 18-1

Tyler Reddick 20-1

Ty Dillon 25-1

Michael McDowell 30-1

Ross Chastain 30-1

Brendan Gaughan 35-1

David Ragan 40-1

Field 60-1

Corey Lajoie 75-1

Brennan Poole 100-1

J.J. Yeley 125-1