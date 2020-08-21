The NASCAR Cup Series will hold its third doubleheader of the season beginning on Saturday when the green flag drops on the 2020 Drydene 311 at Dover International Speedway, the first of two Cup races at the Delaware track this weekend. On Sunday, the one-mile concrete track will host a second Cup race, also called the Drydene 311. In June, Pocono Raceway became the first venue to host two points-paying Cup races in consecutive dates in NASCAR's modern era, and earlier this month Michigan International Speedway became the second.

Cup Series leader Kevin Harvick is the 11-4 favorite in the 2020 Drydene 311 odds from William Hill. He is followed by Denny Hamlin (9-2), Martin Truex Jr. (5-1), Chase Elliott (13-2) and Kyle Busch (10-1) in the 2020 Drydene 311 starting lineup. The green flag drops at 4 p.m. ET. With drivers unable to practice or qualify before the race on Saturday, you'll want to check out the Drydene 311 predictions from SportsLine's Micah Roberts, the legendary Vegas bookmaker who pioneered wagering on racing, before locking in any 2020 Drydene 311 picks of your own.

Roberts is the nation's premier NASCAR betting expert, and his top pick won the first two races of the 2020 season. In the season-opening Daytona 500, he nailed Denny Hamlin's win at 10-1 odds, and he hit eventual winner Joey Logano at 13-2 odds in the Pennzoil 400 a week later. He also nailed Hamlin's victory in the Toyota 500 in May, even though he wasn't one of the top three favorites.

Roberts also crushed the 2019 NASCAR season. Those who wagered $100 on his predicted winner in each of the 40 NASCAR races last year (an investment of $4,000) finished with a strong profit of $2,100.

In addition, those who put down $50 on each of Roberts' top four picks in those races (an investment of $8,000) were up a head-turning $3,400. Anyone who has followed his NASCAR picks is up huge year after year.

Now, Roberts has analyzed the field and odds for Saturday's Drydene 311 2020. He's sharing his winner and leaderboard only at SportsLine.

2020 NASCAR at Dover expert predictions

One shocker: Roberts is fading Harvick, even though he's the Cup Series leader and the Vegas favorite. The Stewart-Haas Racing driver has six wins, 15 top-five and 19 top-10 finishes this season. He is coming off a 17th-place finish at the road course at Daytona International Speedway.

"He leads the Cup Series with six wins, but none of them have come in the six races using the 750-horsepower package," Roberts told SportsLine. "I don't believe he'll be racing for the win. His odds remind me of Jimmie Johnson's at Dover when he was in his prime."

Another curveball: Roberts is high on Matt Kenseth, even though he's an enormous long shot at 150-1. He's a target for anyone looking for a huge payday. The Chip Ganassi Racing driver has one top-five and two top-10 finishes this season. He is coming off a 26th-place finish at Daytona.

"His three Dover wins have come at all stages of his career, the last coming in 2016 when he drove for Joe Gibbs," Roberts said. "Even though Kenseth has struggled since coming back, he's worth a few bucks here because of his past, but mostly because Kyle Larson won in the No. 42 at Dover last fall. Those winning notes should still be fresh."

How to make 2020 NASCAR at Dover picks

Roberts also is high on a astronomical long shot who excels with this week's race package, which "gives him his best chance to win." Anyone who backs him could hit it big. You can only see who it is here.

So who wins Saturday's 2020 Drydene 311? And what long shot stuns NASCAR? Visit SportsLine now to see the projected 2020 NASCAR at Dover leaderboard, all from the nation's premier NASCAR handicapper, and find out.

2020 NASCAR at Dover odds (via William Hill)

Kevin Harvick 11-4

Denny Hamlin 9-2

Martin Truex Jr. 5-1

Chase Elliott 13-2

Kyle Busch 10-1

Brad Keselowski 12-1

Ryan Blaney 14-1

Joey Logano 15-1

Aric Almirola 20-1

Jimmie Johnson 25-1

Kurt Busch 30-1

William Byron 40-1

Erik Jones 40-1

Alex Bowman 40-1

Matt DiBenedetto 40-1

Clint Bowyer 50-1

Christopher Bell 75-1

Tyler Reddick 75-1

Cole Custer 100-1

Austin Dillon 150-1

Matt Kenseth 150-1

Ricky Stenhouse Jr. 200-1

Ryan Newman 200-1

Chris Buescher 300-1

Bubba Wallace 500-1

John Hunter Nemechek 1000-1

Ty Dillon 2000-1

Michael McDowell 2000-1

Ryan Preece 2000-1

Daniel Suarez 2500-1

JJ Yeley 5000-1

Brennan Poole 5000-1

Timmy Hill 5000-1

Quin Houff 5000-1

Joey Gase 5000-1

Corey Lajoie 5000-1

Josh Bilicki 5000-1

Garrett Smithley 5000-1

Reed Sorenson 5000-1

BJ McLeod 5000-1