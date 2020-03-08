2020 FanShield 500 odds, predictions: NASCAR at Phoenix picks from proven model that nailed the Daytona 500

There have been three different pole-sitters, champion drivers, and winning model cars through three weeks of the 2020 NASCAR schedule, meaning parity at stock car racing's highest level is as high as ever. On Sunday, the tour moves to the 2020 FanShield 500 in Phoenix at 3:30 p.m. ET. Denny Hamlin won the Daytona 500 via a dramatic photo finish in a Toyota, Joey Logano swept to victory as Las Vegas in a Ford, and Alex Bowman piloted his Chevrolet to Victory Lane last week in California.

Will the anyone-can-win streak continue this week at the one-mile Phoenix Raceway oval? Or can Hamlin, Logano or Bowman pick up a second victory and defeat a talented 2020 NASCAR at Phoenix starting grid? Kyle Busch is atop the 2020 FanShield 500 odds at 7-2, with Kevin Harvick at 5-1, Hamlin at 6-1 and Martin Truex Jr. at 9-2. Before you make your NASCAR at Phoenix predictions, be sure to see the 2020 FanShield 500 picks and projected leaderboard from SportsLine's proven computer model.

Developed by daily Fantasy pro and SportsLine predictive data engineer Mike McClure, this proprietary NASCAR prediction model simulates every race 10,000 times, taking into account factors such as track history and recent results.

The model began its season paying out big by picking Denny Hamlin to win his second consecutive Daytona 500 at 10-1. It also crushed its NASCAR picks last year, hitting nine of the top 10 drivers at the Go Bowling at The Glen and calling Martin Truex Jr. to win the Toyota/Save Mart 350 at Sonoma.. Anybody who has followed it has seen huge returns.

Top 2020 FanShield 500 predictions

For NASCAR at Phoenix on Sunday, the model is high on Brad Keselowski, an 11-1 long shot in the latest NASCAR odds. He's a target for anyone looking for a huge payday Keselowski has recovered well from his 36th place at the Daytona 500, finishing seventh at Las Vegas and fifth at California. And with 30 victories at the NASCAR Cup Series level, Keselowski can be a contender every weekend.

Keselowski has a strong history at Phoenix Raceway, finishing second in the 2018 fall face and placing in the top 10 on 10 different occasions. Keselowski won the 2012 Sprint Cup Series points championship, which lends to his ability on different tracks and surfaces. Trending upward and with a strong track record, the model says Keselowski will record a strong finish at the FanShield 500 2020.

And a massive shocker: Martin Truex Jr., one of the top Vegas favorites at 9-2, barely cracks the top five. Truex is off to a tough start this season, failing to crack the top 10 in any of the three races so far despite the fact that he's led laps in his last two starts.

And even though he has finished in the top six in four of his last five races in Phoenix, Truex has never won in 28 career starts at the track. In fact, Truex has finished 20th or worse on eight occasions in Phoenix. There are far better values in a loaded 2020 FanShield 500 lineup.

2020 FanShield 500 odds

Kyle Busch 7-2

Martin Truex Jr. 9-2

Kevin Harvick 5-1

Denny Hamlin 6-1

Chase Elliott 10-1

Joey Logano 11-1

Brad Keselowski 11-1

Ryan Blaney 11-1

Alex Bowman 16-1

Kyle Larson 20-1

Jimmie Johnson 22-1

William Byron 25-1

Erik Jones 28-1

Kurt Busch 30-1

Aric Almirola 35-1

Clint Bowyer 35-1

Matt DiBenedetto 50-1

Ricky Stenhouse Jr. 100-1

Austin Dillon 150-1

Ross Chastain 200-1

Cole Custer 250-1

Christopher Bell 250-1

Tyler Reddick 250-1

Chris Buescher 250-1

Field 300-1

John Hunter Nemechek 500-1

Ty Dillon 500-1

Bubba Wallace 750-1