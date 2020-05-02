2020 Finish Line 150 picks, iRacing odds, eNASCAR at Dover predictions: Vegas expert backing Nemechek

William Byron came up short in his bid for a third straight eNASCAR iRacing Pro Invitational Series victory at last week's Geico 70, but teammate Alex Bowman kept Hendrick Motorsports' winning streak alive. Byron recorded his fourth consecutive top-10 finish in the process and goes for a win in the 2020 Finish Line 150 at virtual Dover International Speedway at 1 p.m. ET on Sunday.

Byron finished sixth at Talladega, while Bowman edged two other drivers in overtime for his second win, virtual or real, of 2020 (Auto Club 400 in March). Bowman is listed at 20-1, while Byron is the 7-5 favorite in the latest 2020 Finish Line 150 odds from William Hill. Before making any eNASCAR at Dover predictions, be sure to see the 2020 Finish Line 150 picks from former Vegas bookmaker Micah Roberts, who pioneered wagering on auto racing.

Roberts is the nation's premier NASCAR betting expert, and his top pick won the first two races of the 2020 season. In the season-opening Daytona 500, he nailed Denny Hamlin at 10-1 odds, and he hit eventual winner Joey Logano at 13-2 odds in the Pennzoil 400 a week later.

Roberts also crushed the 2019 NASCAR season. Those who wagered $100 on Roberts' predicted winner in each of the 40 NASCAR races last year (an investment of $4,000) finished with a strong profit of $2,100. In addition, those who put down $50 on each of Roberts' top four choices in each of those races (an investment of $8,000) were up a head-turning $3,400. Anyone who has followed his NASCAR picks is up huge year after year.

Now, Roberts has analyzed Sunday's 2020 Finish Line 150 lineup. He's sharing his picks only at SportsLine.

Top 2020 eNASCAR at Dover predictions

One surprise: Roberts is high on John Hunter Nemechek, a monster 22-1 long shot in the latest eNASCAR at Dover odds.

Nemechek has struggled lately, finishing 16th at Richmond and 25th last Sunday at Talladega after leading a race-high 11 laps. However, the 22-year-old Cup Series rookie was runner-up to Byron on April 5 in the Food City Showdown at Bristol, which has a track that's often compared to Dover. That was the second straight top-10 finish in the Pro Series for Nemechek, who has had considerable previous success on the iRacing circuit

"He was runner-up at Bristol, which automatically makes him someone to keep on your radar," Roberts told SportsLine. "It was his best finish in the Pro Series. He has 29 iRacing wins overall."

How to make 2020 Finish Line 150 picks

Roberts also is targeting five other drivers with eNASCAR at Dover odds at or longer than 14-1 to make a serious run at winning it all, including a surprising dark horse. You can only see who it is here.

So who wins the eNASCAR iRacing Pro Invitational Series race at Dover International Speedway? And which dark horse stuns NASCAR? Check out the latest odds below and then visit SportsLine now to see the full projected eNASCAR at Dover leaderboard, all from the nation's premier NASCAR handicapper, and find out.

Dover eNASCAR odds (via William Hill)

William Byron 7-5

Timmy Hill 6-1

Denny Hamlin 10-1

Ryan Preece 10-1

Dale Earnhardt Jr. 14-1

Garrett Smithley 14-1

Parker Kligerman 16-1

Kyle Busch 18-1

Alex Bowman 20-1

Landon Cassill 20-1

John Hunter Nemechek 22-1

Christopher Bell 28-1

Matt DiBenedetto 35-1

Brad Keselowski 35-1

Bobby Labonte 45-1

Michael McDowell 45-1

Kevin Harvick 50-1

Ross Chastain 60-1

Ty Dillon 60-1

Clint Bowyer 75-1

Kurt Busch 75-1

Cole Custer 75-1

Chase Elliott 75-1

Erik Jones 75-1

Joey Logano 75-1

Daniel Suarez 75-1

Aric Almirola 100-1

Ryan Blaney 100-1

Chris Buescher 100-1

Austin Dillon 100-1

Joey Gase 100-1

Corey LaJoie 100-1

Brennan Poole 100-1

Tyler Reddick 100-1

Jimmie Johnson 125-1

Chad Finchum 150-1

JJ Yeley 150-1