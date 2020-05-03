2020 Finish Line 150 picks, iRacing odds, eNASCAR at Dover predictions: Vegas expert backing Parker Kligerman

After beginning the eNASCAR iRacing Pro Invitational Series with four consecutive top-three finishes, Timmy Hill had his most disappointing showing last Sunday. The 27-year-old, who won the O'Reilly Auto Parts 125 on March 29, followed a runner-up showing in the Toyota Owners 150 with an 11th-place finish in the Geico 70 at Talladega. Hill gets a chance to redeem himself on Sunday in the 2020 Finish Line 150 at virtual Dover International Speedway at 1 p.m. ET.

With two wins and two other top-10 finishes over the last four races, William Byron is the 7-5 favorite, according to the latest 2020 Finish Line 150 odds. Before making any eNASCAR at Dover predictions, be sure to see the 2020 Finish Line 150 picks from former Vegas bookmaker Micah Roberts, who pioneered wagering on auto racing.

Roberts is the nation's premier NASCAR betting expert, and his top pick won the first two races of the 2020 season. In the season-opening Daytona 500, he nailed Denny Hamlin at 10-1 odds, and he hit eventual winner Joey Logano at 13-2 odds in the Pennzoil 400 a week later.

Roberts also crushed the 2019 NASCAR season. Those who wagered $100 on Roberts' predicted winner in each of the 40 NASCAR races last year (an investment of $4,000) finished with a strong profit of $2,100. In addition, those who put down $50 on each of Roberts' top four choices in each of those races (an investment of $8,000) were up a head-turning $3,400. Anyone who has followed his NASCAR picks is up huge year after year.

Now, Roberts has analyzed Sunday's 2020 Finish Line 150 lineup. He's sharing his picks only at SportsLine.

Top 2020 eNASCAR at Dover predictions

One surprise: Roberts is high on Parker Kligerman, a 16-1 long shot in the latest eNASCAR at Dover iRacing odds.

Kligerman has participated in all five Pro Series events, gradually improving from a 13th-place finish in the opener at Homestead before settling for 16th in the Geico 70 last weekend. Ironically, the 29-year-old native of Connecticut, who currently is a broadcast analyst and reporter with two career Truck Series victories under his belt, led five laps at Talladega, marking the first time he was out in front during the series. Prior to that performance, Kligerman registered top-10 finishes in the Food City Showdown and Toyota Owners 150.

"His best races came on the smaller tracks, with a seventh-place at Bristol and season-best third-place at Richmond," Roberts told SportsLine. "Dover's layout should be a good spot for him."

How to make 2020 Finish Line 150 picks

Roberts also is targeting five other drivers with eNASCAR at Dover odds at or longer than 14-1 to make a serious run at winning it all, including a surprising dark horse. You can only see who it is here.

So who wins the eNASCAR iRacing Pro Invitational Series race at Dover International Speedway? And which dark horse stuns NASCAR? Check out the latest odds below and then visit SportsLine now to see the full projected eNASCAR at Dover leaderboard, all from the nation's premier NASCAR handicapper, and find out.

Dover eNASCAR odds (via William Hill)

William Byron 7-5

Timmy Hill 6-1

Denny Hamlin 10-1

Ryan Preece 10-1

Dale Earnhardt Jr. 14-1

Garrett Smithley 14-1

Parker Kligerman 16-1

Kyle Busch 18-1

Alex Bowman 20-1

Landon Cassill 20-1

John Hunter Nemechek 22-1

Christopher Bell 28-1

Matt DiBenedetto 35-1

Brad Keselowski 35-1

Bobby Labonte 45-1

Michael McDowell 45-1

Kevin Harvick 50-1

Ross Chastain 60-1

Ty Dillon 60-1

Clint Bowyer 75-1

Kurt Busch 75-1

Cole Custer 75-1

Chase Elliott 75-1

Erik Jones 75-1

Joey Logano 75-1

Daniel Suarez 75-1

Aric Almirola 100-1

Ryan Blaney 100-1

Chris Buescher 100-1

Austin Dillon 100-1

Joey Gase 100-1

Corey LaJoie 100-1

Brennan Poole 100-1

Tyler Reddick 100-1

Jimmie Johnson 125-1

Chad Finchum 150-1

JJ Yeley 150-1