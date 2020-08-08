Team Penske's Joey Logano will start from the pole on Saturday when the green flag drops on the 2020 FireKeepers Casino 400, the first of two NASCAR Cup Series races this weekend at Michigan International Speedway. Logano has two wins, five top-five and nine top-10 finishes this season. He will be joined on the front row for the 156-lap, 312-mile race by Denny Hamlin. Cup Series leader Kevin Harvick is the 13-4 favorite in the 2020 FireKeepers Casino 400 odds from William Hill.

Harvick is followed by Hamlin (11-2), Ryan Blaney (7-1), Brad Keselowski (8-1) and Martin Truex Jr. (17-2) in the 2020 FireKeepers Casino 400 starting lineup, and the green flag drops at 4 p.m. ET. With drivers unable to practice or qualify before the race on Saturday, you'll want to check out the FireKeepers Casino 400 predictions from SportsLine's Micah Roberts, the legendary Vegas bookmaker who pioneered wagering on racing, before locking in any 2020 FireKeepers Casino 400 picks of your own.

Roberts is among the nation's premier NASCAR betting experts, and his top pick won the first two races of the 2020 season. In the season-opening Daytona 500, he nailed Denny Hamlin's win at 10-1 odds, and he hit eventual winner Logano at 13-2 in the Pennzoil 400 a week later. He also nailed the victory by Hamlin, who wasn't one of the top three favorites, in the Toyota 500 last month.

Roberts also crushed the 2019 NASCAR season. Those who wagered $100 on his predicted winner in each of the 40 NASCAR races last year (an investment of $4,000) finished with a strong profit of $2,100. In addition, those who put down $50 on each of Roberts' top four picks in those races (an investment of $8,000) were up a head-turning $3,400. Anyone who has followed his NASCAR picks is up huge year after year.

2020 NASCAR at Michigan expert predictions

One shocker: Roberts is completely against Tyler Reddick, even though he is 15th in the Cup Series standings with 469 points. In fact, Roberts says Reddick doesn't even crack the top 20. The 24-year-old driver for Richard Childress Racing is in his rookie season in the Cup Series and is the defending back-to-back NASCAR Xfinity Series champion.

Reddick has two top-five and seven top-10 finishes this season but has yet to win. He is coming off a 10th-place finish at New Hampshire.

Another curveball: Roberts is high on Alex Bowman, even though he's a long shot at 40-1. The Hendrick Motorsports driver has one win, two top-five and six top-10 finishes this season. He is coming off a 15th-place finish at New Hampshire.

"He had his best results at Michigan last season with 10th-place finishes in each race," Roberts told SportsLine. "He won at Fontana in March, which would be the main reason to bet him here. Fontana and Michigan are almost identical two-mile layouts."

2020 NASCAR at Michigan odds (via William Hill)

Kevin Harvick 3-1

Denny Hamlin 11-2

Ryan Blaney 13-2

Martin Truex Jr. 17-2

Brad Keselowski 9-1

Joey Logano 10-1

Kyle Busch 10-1

Chase Elliott 10-1

Aric Almirola 16-1

Kurt Busch 30-1

Erik Jones 40-1

Alex Bowman 40-1

Jimmie Johnson 40-1

Matt DiBenedetto 40-1

Clint Bowyer 40-1

William Byron 50-1

Tyler Reddick 50-1

Christopher Bell 50-1

Cole Custer 75-1

Matt Kenseth 75-1

Austin Dillon 100-1

Ryan Newman 150-1

Ricky Stenhouse Jr. 150-1

Chris Buescher 300-1

Bubba Wallace 300-1

John Hunter Nemechek 500-1

Ryan Preece 1500-1

Michael McDowell 1500-1

Ty Dillon 2000-1

Daniel Suarez 2500-1

Joey Gase 5000-1

Timmy Hill 5000-1

Corey Lajoie 5000-1

JJ Yeley 5000-1

Reed Sorenson 5000-1

Quin Houff 5000-1

Garrett Smithley 5000-1

James Davison 5000-1

Brennan Poole 5000-1