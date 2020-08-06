The NASCAR Cup Series rolls on Saturday with the 2020 FireKeepers Casino 400 at Michigan International Speedway, the first of two races there this weekend. Stewart-Hass Racing's Kevin Harvick leads the NASCAR standings with 803 points and has four victories this season, the second most this year behind only Denny Hamlin's five. Harvick is the 3-1 favorite in the latest 2020 FireKeepers Casino 400 odds from William Hill.

Harvick is followed by Hamlin (11-2), Ryan Blaney (13-2), Martin Truex Jr. (17-2) and Brad Keselowski (9-1) in the 2020 FireKeepers Casino 400 starting grid. The green flag drops at 4 p.m. ET. With drivers unable to practice or qualify before the race on Saturday, you'll want to check out the FireKeepers Casino 400 predictions from SportsLine's Micah Roberts, the legendary Vegas bookmaker who pioneered wagering on racing, before locking in any 2020 FireKeepers Casino 400 picks of your own.

Roberts is among the nation's premier NASCAR betting experts, and his top pick won the first two races of the 2020 season. In the season-opening Daytona 500, he nailed Denny Hamlin's win at 10-1 odds, and he hit eventual winner Logano at 13-2 in the Pennzoil 400 a week later. He also nailed the victory by Hamlin, who wasn't one of the top three favorites, in the Toyota 500 last month.

Roberts also crushed the 2019 NASCAR season. Those who wagered $100 on his predicted winner in each of the 40 NASCAR races last year (an investment of $4,000) finished with a strong profit of $2,100. In addition, those who put down $50 on each of Roberts' top four picks in those races (an investment of $8,000) were up a head-turning $3,400. Anyone who has followed his NASCAR picks is up huge year after year.

Now, Roberts has analyzed the field and odds for Saturday's 2020 FireKeepers Casino 400. He's sharing his winner and leaderboard only at SportsLine.

2020 NASCAR at Michigan expert predictions

One shocker: Roberts is fading Jimmie Johnson, who has recorded 13 top-10 finishes at Michigan International Speedway. The seven-time Cup Series champion already has two top-five and six top-10 finishes this season. He is coming off a 12th-place finish at New Hampshire Motor Speedway.

"He leads all active drivers with 700 laps led at Michigan but has only one win in his 36 starts," Roberts told SportsLine. "I've seen at least four other times where he had the best car and was leading with fewer than 30 laps to go and had some kind of issue on pit road. His 2014 win was also his last top-five."

Another curveball: Roberts is high on Erik Jones, even though he's a long shot at 40-1. The Joe Gibbs Racing driver has five top-five and eight top-10 finishes this season. He is coming off a 24th-place finish at New Hampshire.

"The Byron, Mich., native has failed to win on his home track on all three NASCAR touring series," Roberts said. "In six Cup starts, his best finish is third in 2017. But I've put him into my betting mix this week because of his last two starts on a 1 1/2-mile track with this race package: sixth at Texas and fifth at Kansas. Michigan is a two-mile layout, but the set-ups are similar."

How to make 2020 NASCAR at Michigan picks

Roberts is also high on a double-digit long shot who "will win one of the two races at Michigan this weekend." This driver is being underestimated by oddsmakers, and anyone who backs him could hit it big. You can only see who it is here.

So who wins the 2020 FireKeepers Casino 400? And which massive long shot stuns NASCAR? Visit SportsLine now to see the projected 2020 NASCAR at Michigan leaderboard, all from the nation's premier NASCAR handicapper, and find out.

2020 NASCAR at Michigan odds (via William Hill)

Kevin Harvick 3-1

Denny Hamlin 11-2

Ryan Blaney 13-2

Martin Truex Jr. 17-2

Brad Keselowski 9-1

Joey Logano 10-1

Kyle Busch 10-1

Chase Elliott 10-1

Aric Almirola 16-1

Kurt Busch 30-1

Erik Jones 40-1

Alex Bowman 40-1

Jimmie Johnson 40-1

Matt DiBenedetto 40-1

Clint Bowyer 40-1

William Byron 50-1

Tyler Reddick 50-1

Christopher Bell 50-1

Cole Custer 75-1

Matt Kenseth 75-1

Austin Dillon 100-1

Ryan Newman 150-1

Ricky Stenhouse Jr. 150-1

Chris Buescher 300-1

Bubba Wallace 300-1

John Hunter Nemechek 500-1

Ryan Preece 1500-1

Michael McDowell 1500-1

Ty Dillon 2000-1

Daniel Suarez 2500-1

Joey Gase 5000-1

Timmy Hill 5000-1

Corey Lajoie 5000-1

JJ Yeley 5000-1

Reed Sorenson 5000-1

Quin Houff 5000-1

Garrett Smithley 5000-1

James Davison 5000-1

Brennan Poole 5000-1