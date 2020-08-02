Watch Now: Tiki and Tierney: Cole Custer on his first NASCAR Cup Series victory at Kentucky Speedway ( 1:24 )

On Sunday, the NASCAR Cup Series returns to the 750-horsepower race package for just the fourth time this season when the green flag drops on the 2020 Foxwoods Resort Casino 301 at New Hampshire Motor Speedway. Team Penske's Brad Keselowski leads all drivers with a 5.0 average finish in the three races with the package this season, including a win at Bristol. On Sunday, Cup Series leader Kevin Harvick is the 14-5 favorite in the latest 2020 Foxwoods Resort Casino 301 odds from William Hill.

Harvick is followed by Hamlin and Kyle Busch (both 11-2), Martin Truex Jr. (15-2) and Ryan Blaney (10-1) in the 2020 Foxwoods Resort Casino 301 starting lineup. The green flag drops at 3 p.m. ET. With drivers unable to practice or qualify before the race on Sunday, you'll want to check out the Foxwoods Resort Casino 301 predictions from Micah Roberts, the legendary Vegas bookmaker who pioneered wagering on racing, before locking in any 2020 Foxwoods Resort Casino 301 picks.

Roberts is among the nation's premier NASCAR betting experts, and his top pick won the first two races of the 2020 season. In the season-opening Daytona 500, he nailed Denny Hamlin's win at 10-1 odds, and he hit eventual winner Logano at 13-2 in the Pennzoil 400 a week later. He also nailed the victory by Hamlin, who wasn't one of the top three favorites, in the Toyota 500 last month.

Roberts also crushed the 2019 NASCAR season. Those who wagered $100 on his predicted winner in each of the 40 NASCAR races last year (an investment of $4,000) finished with a strong profit of $2,100. In addition, those who put down $50 on each of Roberts' top four choices in each of those races (an investment of $8,000) were up a head-turning $3,400. Anyone who has followed his NASCAR picks is up huge year after year.

Now, Roberts has analyzed the field and odds for Sunday's 2020 Foxwoods Resort Casino 301. He's sharing his winner and projected leaderboard only at SportsLine.

2020 NASCAR at New Hampshire expert predictions

One shocker: Roberts is fading Almirola, even though he is the pole-sitter who is 20-1 in the latest odds from William Hill. In fact, Roberts says Almirola doesn't even crack the top 10. He is coming off a sixth-place finish at Kansas.

"He has strong Stewart-Haas Racing equipment and is riding an eight-race top-10 streak, but none of those came with this race package," Roberts told SportsLine. "His best finish with it was eighth at Phoenix. I'm not saying he can't win, but I'm not betting him because of the car. When the 550 horsepower package comes back, I'll be betting him again. His best New Hampshire finish was third in 2018, his first season with Stewart-Haas."

Another curveball: Roberts is high on Matt Kenseth, even though he's a massive long shot at 75-1. This Chip Ganassi driver has one top-five and two top-10 finishes this season since taking over the No. 42 Chevrolet. He is coming off a 17th-place finish at Kansas.

"Kenseth has had 37 Cup starts at New Hampshire with 21 top-10s, 12 top-fives, and three wins," Roberts told SportsLine. "He's one of the best ever at the one-mile paperclip, averaging an 11.6 finish. Kyle Larson drove this race package to a fourth-place finish at Phoenix in March."

How to make 2020 NASCAR at New Hampshire picks

Roberts is backing a long shot who "has a strong resume" with this week's race package. This driver is being underestimated by oddsmakers, and anyone who backs him could hit it big. You can only see who it is here.

So who wins the 2020 Foxwoods Resort Casino 301? And which massive long shot stuns NASCAR? Visit SportsLine now to see the projected 2020 NASCAR at New Hampshire leaderboard, all from the nation's premier NASCAR handicapper, and find out.

2020 NASCAR at New Hampshire odds (via William Hill)

Kevin Harvick 14-5

Denny Hamlin 11-2

Kyle Busch 11-2

Martin Truex Jr. 15-2

Ryan Blaney 10-1

Brad Keselowski 12-1

Joey Logano 12-1

Chase Elliott 12-1

Aric Almirola 18-1

Kurt Busch 28-1

Erik Jones 30-1

Jimmie Johnson 30-1

Clint Bowyer 40-1

Alex Bowman 40-1

Matt DiBenedetto 40-1

William Byron 50-1

Matt Kenseth 75-1

Christopher Bell 100-1

Ryan Newman 100-1

Cole Custer 100-1

Tyler Reddick 100-1

Austin Dillon 150-1

Ricky Stenhouse Jr. 200-1

Chris Buescher 250-1

Bubba Wallace 300-1

Ryan Preece 1000-1

John Hunter Nemechek 1000-1

Michael McDowell 1500-1

Ty Dillon 2000-1

Daniel Suarez 2500-1

Brennan Poole 5000-1

Timmy Hill 5000-1

Quin Houff 5000-1

JJ Yeley 5000-1

Corey Lajoie 5000-1

Garrett Smithley 5000-1

Joey Gase 5000-1