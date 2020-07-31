Watch Now: Tiki and Tierney: Cole Custer on his first NASCAR Cup Series victory at Kentucky Speedway ( 1:24 )

The NASCAR Cup Series heads to the Northeast on Sunday for the 2020 Foxwoods Resort Casino 301 at New Hampshire Motor Speedway in Loudon, N.H. Stewart-Hass Racing's Kevin Harvick leads the Cup Series standings with 763 points and has four victories this season, which is second most this year, behind only Denny Hamlin's five. Harvick is the 14-5 favorite in the 2020 Foxwoods Resort Casino 301 odds from William Hill.

He is followed by Hamlin and Kyle Busch (both 11-2), Martin Truex Jr. (15-2) and Ryan Blaney (10-1) in the 2020 Foxwoods Resort Casino 301 field. The green flag drops at 3 p.m. ET. With drivers unable to practice or qualify before the race on Sunday, you'll want to check out the Foxwoods Resort Casino 301 predictions from Micah Roberts, the legendary Vegas bookmaker who pioneered wagering on racing, before locking in any 2020 Foxwoods Resort Casino 301 picks.

Roberts is among the nation's premier NASCAR betting experts, and his top pick won the first two races of the 2020 season. In the season-opening Daytona 500, he nailed Denny Hamlin's win at 10-1 odds, and he hit eventual winner Logano at 13-2 in the Pennzoil 400 a week later. He also nailed the victory by Hamlin, who wasn't one of the top three favorites, in the Toyota 500 last month.

Roberts also crushed the 2019 NASCAR season. Those who wagered $100 on his predicted winner in each of the 40 NASCAR races last year (an investment of $4,000) finished with a strong profit of $2,100. In addition, those who put down $50 on each of Roberts' top four choices in each of those races (an investment of $8,000) were up a head-turning $3,400. Anyone who has followed his NASCAR picks is up huge year after year.

Now, Roberts has analyzed the field and odds for Sunday's 2020 Foxwoods Resort Casino 301. He's sharing his winner and projected leaderboard only at SportsLine.

2020 NASCAR at New Hampshire expert predictions

One shocker: Roberts is fading Martin Truex Jr., even though he's 15-2 in the William Hill odds, behind only Harvick, Hamlin and Busch. Truex has one win, four top-fives and 10 top-10 finishes this season. He is coming off a third-place finish at Kansas.

"He's yet to win in 26 Cup starts there," Roberts tells SportsLine.

Another curveball: Roberts is high on Clint Bowyer, even though he's a long shot at 40-1. Bowyer has zero wins, two top-fives and five top-10 finishes this season. He is coming off a 14th-place finish at Kansas.

"Flat tracks have always been his game," Roberts said. "He has Stewart-Haas Racing equipment, and he needs to make a splash somewhere to keep his ride for 2021. The reason to bet him this week is that this week's race package has been his best with a fifth-place at Phoenix and a runner-up at Bristol in May."

How to make 2020 NASCAR at New Hampshire picks

Roberts is backing a long shot who "has a nice résumé" with this week's race package. This driver is being underestimated by oddsmakers, and anyone who backs him could hit it big. You can only see who it is here.

So who wins the 2020 Foxwoods Resort Casino 301? And which massive long shot stuns NASCAR? Visit SportsLine now to see the projected 2020 NASCAR at New Hampshire leaderboard, all from the nation's premier NASCAR handicapper, and find out.

2020 NASCAR at New Hampshire odds (via William Hill)

Kevin Harvick 14-5

Denny Hamlin 11-2

Kyle Busch 11-2

Martin Truex Jr. 15-2

Ryan Blaney 10-1

Brad Keselowski 12-1

Joey Logano 12-1

Chase Elliott 12-1

Aric Almirola 18-1

Kurt Busch 28-1

Erik Jones 30-1

Jimmie Johnson 30-1

Clint Bowyer 40-1

Alex Bowman 40-1

Matt DiBenedetto 40-1

William Byron 50-1

Matt Kenseth 75-1

Christopher Bell 100-1

Ryan Newman 100-1

Cole Custer 100-1

Tyler Reddick 100-1

Austin Dillon 150-1

Ricky Stenhouse Jr. 200-1

Chris Buescher 250-1

Bubba Wallace 300-1

Ryan Preece 1000-1

John Hunter Nemechek 1000-1

Michael McDowell 1500-1

Ty Dillon 2000-1

Daniel Suarez 2500-1

Brennan Poole 5000-1

Timmy Hill 5000-1

Quin Houff 5000-1

JJ Yeley 5000-1

Corey Lajoie 5000-1

Garrett Smithley 5000-1

Joey Gase 5000-1