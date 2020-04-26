2020 Geico 70 picks, iRacing odds, eNASCAR at Talladega predictions: Vegas expert backing Landon Cassill

Jeff Gordon won 93 NASCAR Cup Series races before calling it a career after the 2016 season. The four-time Cup Series champion and NASCAR Hall-of-Famer has gotten the itch to drive again after watching William Byron win the last two eNASCAR iRacing Pro Invitational Series events from the broadcast booth. Gordon has announced he is putting down the headset and picking up the controls to participate in Sunday's virtual Geico 70 at Talladega Superspeedway at 1 p.m. ET.

Gordon joins Bobby Labonte as NASCAR Hall of Fame members competing in the event. Both are listed at 50-1, while William Byron, who is seeking his third straight win, is the 3-1 favorite in the latest eNACAR at Talladega odds from William Hill. Before making any eNASCAR at Talladega predictions, be sure to see the 2020 Geico 70 picks from former Vegas bookmaker Micah Roberts, who pioneered wagering on auto racing.

Roberts is the nation's premier NASCAR betting expert, and his top pick won the first two races of the 2020 season. In the season-opening Daytona 500, he nailed Hamlin at 10-1 odds, and he hit winner Joey Logano at 13-2 odds in the Pennzoil 400 a week later.

Roberts also crushed the 2019 NASCAR season. Those who wagered $100 on Roberts' predicted winner in each of the 40 NASCAR races last year (an investment of $4,000) finished with a strong profit of $2,100. In addition, those who put down $50 on each of Roberts' top four choices in each of those races (an investment of $8,000) were up a head-turning $3,400. Anyone who has followed his NASCAR picks is up huge year after year.

Top 2020 eNASCAR at Talladega predictions

One surprise: Roberts is high on Landon Cassill, a long shot at 18-1 in the latest Geico 70 odds. He's a target for anyone looking for a huge payday.

Cassill, who has competed in all three NASCAR National Series since making his driving debut in 2007, has been inconsistent over the first four Pro Invitational Series events. The 30-year-old native of Iowa was 12th in the opening race on March 22, but finished fourth the following week at virtual Texas Motor Speedway. After leading four laps before coming in 20th in the Food City Showdown on April 5, Cassill posted another fourth-place finish in last week's Toyota Owners 150 at Richmond.

"Talladega always has been a place he's been able to compete against heavyweights in underfunded Cup cars," Roberts told SportsLine. "He was 14th in October and his career-best finish here came in 2014, when he placed fourth."

How to make 2020 eNASCAR at Talladega picks

Talladaga eNASCAR odds (via William Hill)

William Byron 3-1

Timmy Hill 15-2

Dale Earnhardt Jr. 17-2

Denny Hamlin 10-1

Kyle Busch 12-1

Parker Kligerman 14-1

Ryan Preece 14-1

Landon Cassill 18-1

John Hunter Nemechek 18-1

Garrett Smithley 18-1

Alex Bowman 22-1

Matt DiBennedetto 25-1

Brad Keselowski 25-1

Ross Chastain 40-1

Chase Elliott 40-1

Erik Jones 40-1

Joey Logano 40-1

Tyler Reddick 40-1

Aric Almirola 50-1

Clint Bowyer 50-1

Kurt Busch 50-1

Jeff Gordon 50-1

Kevin Harvick 50-1

Jimmie Johnson 50-1

Bobby Labonte 50-1

Michael McDowell 50-1

Ryan Blaney 60-1

Chris Buescher 60-1

Cole Custer 60-1

Austin Dillon 60-1

Ty Dillon 60-1

Ricky Stenhouse Jr. 60-1

Daniel Suarez 75-1

Corey Lajoie 100-1

Brennan Poole 100-1

Chad Finchum 125-1

Joey Gase 150-1

JJ Yeley 150-1