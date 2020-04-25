2020 Geico 70 picks, iRacing odds, eNASCAR at Talladega predictions: Vegas expert backing Ryan Preece

William Byron has yet to win a NASCAR Cup Series race during his brief career, but he has been making up for that since the 2020 season was put on hold by the coronavirus pandemic. After getting off to a rough start in the eNASCAR iRacing Pro Invitational Series, the 22-year-old driver for Hendrick Motorsports has picked up the pace in a big way. Byron will vie for his third consecutive victory when he takes part in the 2020 Geico 70 at Talladega Superspeedway at 1 p.m. ET on Sunday.

Byron finished 34th in the opening race of the series and was seventh the following week before winning the virtual events at Bristol Motor Speedway and Richmond Raceway. He is the 3-1 favorite, while Hall-of-Famer Jeff Gordon, who will be making his debut in the series, is listed at 50-1 in the latest eNASCAR at Talladega odds from William Hill. Before making any eNASCAR at Talladega predictions, be sure to see the 2020 Geico 70 picks from former Vegas bookmaker Micah Roberts, who pioneered wagering on auto racing.

Roberts is the nation's premier NASCAR betting expert, and his top pick won the first two races of the 2020 season. In the season-opening Daytona 500, he nailed Hamlin at 10-1 odds, and he hit winner Joey Logano at 13-2 odds in the Pennzoil 400 a week later.

Roberts also crushed the 2019 NASCAR season. Those who wagered $100 on Roberts' predicted winner in each of the 40 NASCAR races last year (an investment of $4,000) finished with a strong profit of $2,100. In addition, those who put down $50 on each of Roberts' top four choices in each of those races (an investment of $8,000) were up a head-turning $3,400. Anyone who has followed his NASCAR picks is up huge year after year.

Now, Roberts has analyzed the field for Sunday's Geico 70 at Talladega. He's sharing his picks only at SportsLine.

Top 2020 eNASCAR at Talladega predictions

One surprise: Roberts is high on Ryan Preece, a long shot at 14-1 in the latest iRacing at Talladega odds.

Preece has three career top-10 finishes in the NASCAR Cup Series and matched that total after the first three races of this series. The 29-year-old Connecticut native, who has two NASCAR Xfinity Series wins on his resume, had his best showing in the O'Reilly Auto Parts 125 on March 29 as was runner-up to Timmy Hill in an overtime finish. Preece led 59 laps from the pole in the Toyota Owners 150 at Richmond last week, but was involved in multiple incidents and finished 19th.

"He's been the third-most consistent driver in the Pro Series with an 8.8 average finish and three top-10 finishes while leading 67 laps, which ranks as the second-most," Roberts told SportsLine. "Superspeedways are where he's been his best in the Cup Series, and he came away with third place in his first Cup start at Talladega last season."

How to make 2020 eNASCAR at Talladega picks

Roberts also is targeting five other drivers with Geico 70 odds at or longer than 14-1 to make a serious run at winning it all, including a massive long shot with plenty of iRacing experience. You can only see who it is here.

So who wins the 2020 eNASCAR Geico 70? And which massive long shot is a must-back? Visit SportsLine now to see the eNASCAR at Talladega leaderboard from the nation's premier NASCAR handicapper, and find out.

Talladaga eNASCAR odds (via William Hill)

William Byron 3-1

Timmy Hill 15-2

Dale Earnhardt Jr. 17-2

Denny Hamlin 10-1

Kyle Busch 12-1

Parker Kligerman 14-1

Ryan Preece 14-1

Landon Cassill 18-1

John Hunter Nemechek 18-1

Garrett Smithley 18-1

Alex Bowman 22-1

Matt DiBennedetto 25-1

Brad Keselowski 25-1

Ross Chastain 40-1

Chase Elliott 40-1

Erik Jones 40-1

Joey Logano 40-1

Tyler Reddick 40-1

Aric Almirola 50-1

Clint Bowyer 50-1

Kurt Busch 50-1

Jeff Gordon 50-1

Kevin Harvick 50-1

Jimmie Johnson 50-1

Bobby Labonte 50-1

Michael McDowell 50-1

Ryan Blaney 60-1

Chris Buescher 60-1

Cole Custer 60-1

Austin Dillon 60-1

Ty Dillon 60-1

Ricky Stenhouse Jr. 60-1

Daniel Suarez 75-1

Corey Lajoie 100-1

Brennan Poole 100-1

Chad Finchum 125-1

Joey Gase 150-1

JJ Yeley 150-1