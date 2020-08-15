The NASCAR Cup Series will hold its first race at the Daytona International Speedway Road Course on Sunday when the green flag drops on the 2020 Go Bowling 235. The 3.57-mile road course has existed since 1959, but the 2020 GoBowling 235 will be the first NASCAR race on it. Chase Elliott and Martin Truex Jr. are 4-1 co-favorites in the latest 2020 Go Bowling 235 odds from William Hill.

They are followed by Cup Series points leader Kevin Harvick (6-1), Kyle Busch (13-2) and Denny Hamlin (13-2) in the 2020 Go Bowling 235 starting lineup. The green flag drops at 3 p.m. ET. With drivers unable to practice or qualify before the race on Sunday and most drivers having never raced on the course, you'll want to check out the Go Bowling 235 predictions from SportsLine's Micah Roberts, the legendary Vegas bookmaker who pioneered wagering on racing, before locking in any 2020 Go Bowling 235 picks of your own.

Roberts is the nation's premier NASCAR betting expert, and his top pick won the first two races of the 2020 season. In the season-opening Daytona 500, he nailed Denny Hamlin's win at 10-1 odds, and he hit eventual winner Joey Logano at 13-2 odds in the Pennzoil 400 a week later. He also nailed Hamlin's victory in the Toyota 500 in May, even though he wasn't one of the top three favorites.

Roberts also crushed the 2019 NASCAR season. Those who wagered $100 on his predicted winner in each of the 40 NASCAR races last year (an investment of $4,000) finished with a strong profit of $2,100. In addition, those who put down $50 on each of Roberts' top four picks in those races (an investment of $8,000) were up a head-turning $3,400. Anyone who has followed his NASCAR picks is up huge year after year.

Now, Roberts has analyzed the field and odds for Sunday's Go Bowling 235. He's sharing his winner and leaderboard only at SportsLine.

2020 NASCAR at Daytona expert predictions

One shocker: Roberts is fading Harvick, even though he's one of the top favorites at 6-1 behind only Elliott and Truex. The Cup Series leader has six wins, 15 top-fives and 19 top-10 finishes this season. He is coming off back-to-back wins last weekend at Michigan International Speedway.

"With six wins on the season, Harvick should be a logical bet, but I'm not backing him because of the low price and also because none of his wins this season came using this week's race package," Roberts told SportsLine.

Another curveball: Roberts is high on William Byron, a massive 40-1 long shot. He's a target for anyone looking for a huge payday. Byron has no top-fives and six top-10s this season. He is coming off a 12th-place finish at Michigan.

"I've seen Byron lead laps in road course races, which leads me to believe he can compete when mixing in the banks of Daytona," Roberts said. "He was sixth on the Charlotte Roval last season after leading 23 laps."

How to make 2020 NASCAR at Daytona picks

Roberts also is high on a double-digit underdog who is "a strong road course driver." This driver is being underestimated by oddsmakers, and anyone who backs him could hit it big. You can only see who it is here.

So who wins the 2020 Go Bowling 235? And what long shot stuns NASCAR? Visit SportsLine now to see the projected 2020 NASCAR at Daytona leaderboard, all from the nation's premier NASCAR handicapper, and find out.

2020 NASCAR at Daytona odds (via William Hill)

Martin Truex Jr. 4-1

Chase Elliott 4-1

Kevin Harvick 6-1

Kyle Busch 13-2

Denny Hamlin 13-2

Ryan Blaney 8-1

Brad Keselowski 12-1

Joey Logano 15-1

Kurt Busch 18-1

Clint Bowyer 20-1

Jimmie Johnson 40-1

William Byron 40-1

Alex Bowman 45-1

Matt DiBenedetto 50-1

Erik Jones 50-1

Aric Almirola 60-1

Michael McDowell 100-1

Christopher Bell 100-1

Ryan Newman 150-1

Chris Buescher 200-1

Matt Kenseth 200-1

Tyler Reddick 250-1

Cole Custer 250-1

Ricky Stenhouse Jr. 300-1

Brendan Gaughan 300-1

Daniel Suarez 500-1

Bubba Wallace 1000-1

Ty Dillon 1500-1

Ryan Preece 2000-1

John Hunter Nemechek 2000-1

Reed Sorenson 5000-1

Corey Lajoie 5000-1

Joey Gase 5000-1

Brennan Poole 5000-1

Quin Houff 5000-1

Timmy Hill 5000-1

JJ Yeley 5000-1

Gray Gaulding 5000-1