Originally scheduled for May, the 2020 Indianapolis 500 is finally ready to roll for the 104th time on Sunday at 1 p.m. ET from historic Indianapolis Motor Speedway. Known as the "The Greatest Spectacle in Racing," this year's version will be run without fans in the stands. But that won't take away from the anticipation for this 500-mile race that serves as the highlight of the IndyCar schedule each season.

William Hill lists Scott Dixon as the favorite at 4-1 in the latest 2020 Indianapolis 500 odds. Other top 2020 Indy 500 contenders, according to oddsmakers, include Alexander Rossi (7-1), pole-sitter Marco Andretti (15-2), 2014 winner Ryan Hunter-Reay (10-1), Josef Newgarden (10-1) and defending champion Simon Pagenaud (11-1).

Developed by daily Fantasy pro and SportsLine predictive data engineer Mike McClure, this proprietary racing prediction model simulates every race 10,000 times, taking into account factors such as track history and recent results.

The model has made several huge calls in NASCAR this year, picking Denny Hamlin to win his second consecutive Daytona 500 at 10-1. Using the model, McClure also recommended an outright play on winner Brad Keselowski at 13-1 as one of his best bets at Bristol. The model also called Kevin Harvick's win at Atlanta and nailed a whopping nine top-10 finishers in that race. Additionally, McClure used the model to lock in a bet for Hamlin at 10-1 for his win at Miami.

And in IndyCar, it called five of the top 10 finishers in the Indianapolis 500 in 2018 and 2019. The model knows what it takes to win in Indianapolis, and anybody who has followed it has seen huge returns.

Now, the model simulated the Indianapolis 500 2020 on Sunday, August 23 10,000 times.

Top 2020 Indianapolis 500 predictions

For the 2020 Indianapolis 500, the model is high on Takuma Sato, even though he's a 14-1 long shot in the latest 2020 Indy 500 odds. He's a target for anyone looking for a huge payday. Sato has saved his best racing for IndyCar's premier event in recent years.

After failing to crack the top 10 in his first seven tries, Sato broke through with an Indy 500 win in 2017. He took a step back in 2018 with a 32nd-place finish, but returned to contention in 2019 with a third-place performance. The Rahal Letterman Lanigan Racing driver also has four top-10 runs already this season, making him a smart choice for your 2020 Indianapolis 500 bets.

And a massive shocker: Ryan Hunter-Reay, one of the top favorites at 10-1 and a past Indy 500 winner (2014), stumbles big-time and doesn't even crack the top five. There are far better values in this loaded 2020 Indianapolis 500 starting lineup.

The Andretti Autosport driver has been struggling this season, entering the weekend with three consecutive finishes outside the top 15. He finished a disappointing 13th in the July race at Indianapolis, and doesn't have any top-three finishes all season long. With shorter odds and not much success this season, Hunter-Reay is one of the 2020 Indy 500 favorites to avoid.

How to make 2020 Indianapolis 500 picks

The model is also targeting two other drivers with 2020 Indianapolis 500 odds of 14-1 or longer to make a serious run at the checkered flag, including a massive long shot.

2020 Indianapolis 500 odds (via William Hill)

2020 Indianapolis 500 odds (via William Hill)

Scott Dixon 4-1

Alexander Rossi 7-1

Marco Andretti 15-2

Ryan Hunter-Reay 10-1

Josef Newgarden 10-1

Simon Pagenaud 11-1

Will Power 12-1

Takuma Sato 14-1

Rinus VeeKay 14-1

Marcus Ericsson 20-1

Colton Herta 20-1

Felix Rosenqvist 25-1

Graham Rahal 25-1

James Hinchcliffe 25-1

Helio Castroneves 28-1

Pato O'Ward 30-1

Fernando Alonso 30-1

Conor Daly 35-1

Ed Carpenter 40-1

Alex Palou 40-1

Santino Ferrucci 50-1

Oliver Askew 50-1

Zach Veach 55-1

Spencer Pigot 75-1

Tony Kanaan 75-1

Jack Harvey 125-1

Charlie Kimball 250-1

Max Chilton 500-1

Sage Karam 500-1

J.R. Hildebrand 500-1

Dalton Kellett 500-1

James Davison 500-1

Ben Hanley 1000-1