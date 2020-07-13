Watch Now: Tyler Reddick Joins HQ ( 6:31 )

The 2020 NASCAR Cup Series schedule has been operating at an accelerated pace to make up for races lost due to the coronavirus pandemic. It will make a quick midweek stop at Bristol Motor Speedway for the 2020 NASCAR All-Star Race on Wednesday at 8:30 p.m. ET before heading to Texas for Sunday's race. This is the first time Bristol has hosted the All-Star Race, which was moved from Charlotte due to concerns about COVID-19 rates in North Carolina. Sixteen drivers have already qualified via winning a past All-Star Race or a points event in 2019 or 2020.



The 2020 NASCAR All-Star Race field will add the three stage winners from the 2020 NASCAR Open, which is being held at 7 p.m. ET on Wednesday, as well as the winner of the fan vote. Kevin Harvick (9-2) is the favorite in the 2020 NASCAR All-Star Race odds, followed by Chase Elliott (5-1) and Denny Hamlin (11-2). Before locking in any 2020 NASCAR All-Star Race picks or entering a NASCAR DFS contest on a site like FanDuel or DraftKings, be sure to see the NASCAR at Bristol predictions from the proven model at SportsLine.

Developed by daily Fantasy pro and SportsLine predictive data engineer Mike McClure, this proprietary NASCAR prediction model simulates every race 10,000 times, taking into account factors such as track history and recent results.

The model began the 2020 NASCAR season by picking Denny Hamlin to win his second consecutive Daytona 500 at 10-1. It got off to a hot start on its NASCAR picks following the coronavirus hiatus as well, calling seven of the top 10 drivers at The Real Heroes 400 and the Toyota 500 at Darlington.

Using the model, McClure also recommended an outright play on winner Brad Keselowski at 13-1 as one of his best bets at Bristol. The model also called Kevin Harvick's win at Atlanta and nailed a whopping nine top-10 finishers in that race. Additionally, McClure used the model to lock in an outright bet on Hamlin winning at 10-1 at Miami, and two weeks ago at The Brickyard, the model called Harvick's fourth victory of the season. Anybody who has followed the model has seen some huge returns.

Now, the model simulated the 2020 NASCAR All-Star Race at Bristol on Wednesday, July 15 10,000 times.

Top 2020 NASCAR All-Star Race predictions

For the 2020 NASCAR All-Star Race, the model is high on Ryan Blaney even though he's a 10-1 long shot in the NASCAR All-Star Race at Bristol odds. He's a target for anyone looking for a huge payday. After finishing outside the top 10 in three consecutive races, Blaney returned to contending at Kentucky with a sixth-place finish.



Though he's been inconsistent, Blaney has had one of the fastest cars on the track several times this season, recording seven top-five finishes, including a win at Talladega. He's also finished in the top 10 in four of his last six races at Bristol, with the two exceptions coming due to accidents. With a strong track history and double-digit odds for Wednesday, confidently lock him in your 2020 NASCAR All-Star Race bets.

And a massive shocker: Kevin Harvick, the Vegas favorite at 9-2, stumbles big-time and finishes outside the top three. There are far better values in this 2020 NASCAR All-Star Race starting lineup. Harvick has four wins this season and leads the 2020 NASCAR Cup Series standings with 675 points.



But the switch in venue to Bristol doesn't work in his favorite. He's finished 10th or worse in his last four races at this short track and hasn't finished inside the top five since 2017. With short odds and some recent struggles at this track, Harvick is one of the 2020 NASCAR All-Star Race favorites to avoid on Wednesday.

How to make 2020 NASCAR All-Star Race picks

The model is also targeting three other drivers with 2020 NASCAR All-Star Race odds of 10-1 or longer to make a serious run at the checkered flag.

2020 NASCAR All-Star Race odds

2020 NASCAR All-Star Race odds

Kevin Harvick 9-2

Chase Elliott 5-1

Denny Hamlin 11-2

Kyle Busch 7-1

Joey Logano 7-1

Brad Keselowski 8-1

Ryan Blaney 10-1

Kurt Busch 12-1

Martin Truex Jr. 13-1

Alex Bowman 20-1

Jimmie Johnson 20-1

Erik Jones 20-1

Matt Kenseth 28-1

Ryan Newman 40-1

Cole Custer 66-1

Justin Haley 80-1