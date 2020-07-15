Watch Now: Tyler Reddick Joins HQ ( 6:31 )

Bristol Motor Speedway is one of NASCAR's most iconic venues. After COVID-19 concerns forced the 2020 NASCAR All-Star Race to be relocated from Charlotte Motor Speedway, the storied track will now host the sport's premier exhibition race. The event had been held in Charlotte since its inception in 1985, but now Bristol will host 20 of NASCAR's biggest stars with 16 drivers already qualified and four more to be added following the 2020 NASCAR All-Star Open. The Open begins at 7 p.m. ET on Wednesday night, while the All-Star Race starts at 8:30 p.m. ET.

Kevin Harvick is already locked into the 2020 NASCAR All-Star Race starting lineup with four wins and an 88-point lead at the top of the standings. Accordingly, he's the 9-2 favorite in the latest 2020 NASCAR All-Star Race odds at William Hill. Meanwhile, Chase Elliott captured a win at Charlotte earlier this year, and the fan favorite is listed at 13-2 in the 2020 NASCAR at Bristol odds for Wednesday night. Before locking in any 2020 NASCAR All-Star Race picks or entering a NASCAR DFS contest on sites like FanDuel and DraftKings, be sure to see the NASCAR at Bristol predictions from the proven model at SportsLine.

Developed by daily Fantasy pro and SportsLine predictive data engineer Mike McClure, this proprietary NASCAR prediction model simulates every race 10,000 times, taking into account factors such as track history and recent results.

The model began the 2020 NASCAR season by picking Denny Hamlin to win his second consecutive Daytona 500 at 10-1. It got off to a hot start on its NASCAR picks following the coronavirus hiatus as well, calling seven of the top 10 drivers at The Real Heroes 400 and the Toyota 500 at Darlington.

Using the model, McClure also recommended an outright play on winner Brad Keselowski at 13-1 as one of his best bets at Bristol. The model also called Kevin Harvick's win at Atlanta and nailed a whopping nine top-10 finishers in that race. Additionally, McClure used the model to lock in an outright bet on Hamlin winning at 10-1 at Miami, and two weeks ago at The Brickyard, the model called Harvick's fourth victory of the season. Anybody who has followed the model has seen some huge returns.

Now, the model simulated the 2020 NASCAR All-Star Race at Bristol on Wednesday, July 15 10,000 times. Head here to see the complete projected leaderboard.

Top 2020 NASCAR All-Star Race predictions

For the 2020 NASCAR All-Star Race, the model is high on Alex Bowman even though he's an 18-1 long shot in the NASCAR All-Star Race at Bristol odds. He's a target for anyone looking for a huge payday. The 27-year-old grabbed his second career victory earlier this year at Fontana after leading 110 laps.

Bowman has led at least 40 laps on four occasions this season and is currently ninth in the NASCAR standings. The last two seasons, Bowman has qualified for the NASCAR All-Star Race via the NASCAR All-Star Open and wound up finishing eighth at Charlotte last year despite earning entry the hard way. Now, he'll have a guaranteed seat at the table in Bristol, where he owns a pair of top-10 finishes in his career.

And a massive shocker: Kevin Harvick, the Vegas favorite at 9-2, stumbles big-time and finishes outside the top three. There are far better values in this 2020 NASCAR All-Star Race starting lineup. Harvick has four wins this season and leads the 2020 NASCAR Cup Series standings with 675 points.



But the switch in venue to Bristol doesn't work in his favorite. He's finished 10th or worse in his last four races at this short track and hasn't finished inside the top five since 2017. With short odds and some recent struggles at this track, Harvick is one of the 2020 NASCAR All-Star Race favorites to avoid on Wednesday.

How to make 2020 NASCAR All-Star Race picks

The model is also targeting two other drivers with 2020 NASCAR All-Star Race odds of 10-1 or longer to make a serious run at the checkered flag. Anyone who backs this driver could hit it big. You can only see who they are here.

So who wins Wednesday's 2020 NASCAR All-Star Race at Bristol? And which long shots stun NASCAR? Check out the latest odds below and then visit SportsLine now to see the full projected 2020 NASCAR All-Star Race at Bristol leaderboard, all from the model that has crushed its NASCAR picks and nailed the Daytona 500.

2020 NASCAR All-Star Race odds

Kevin Harvick 9-2

Kyle Busch 5-1

Chase Elliott 13-2

Denny Hamlin 13-2

Brad Keselowski 8-1

Joey Logano 8-1

Martin Truex Jr. 17-2

Ryan Blaney 10-1

Kurt Busch 14-1

Jimmie Johnson 17-1

Alex Bowman 18-1

Erik Jones 20-1

Matt Kenseth 40-1

Cole Custer 50-1

Ryan Newman 75-1

Justin Haley 80-1