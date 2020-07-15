Watch Now: Tyler Reddick Joins HQ ( 6:31 )

No points in the NASCAR standings are on the line, but a $1 million prize and bragging rights are up for grabs when NASCAR's top drivers head to Bristol Motor Speedway for the 2020 NASCAR All-Star Race on Wednesday at 8:30 p.m. ET. It'll be the final All-Star Race for Jimmie Johnson, who already holds the record with four wins in this event. Johnson has two career wins at Bristol and a 20 other top-10 finishes at this iconic .533-mile short track, including a third-place showing in May.

But with a loaded 2020 NASCAR All-Star Race lineup to contend with, Johnson could have a tough task ahead to get a fifth win. He's going off at 17-1 in the latest 2020 NASCAR All-Star Race odds, nearly the same as Alex Bowman (18-1) and Erik Jones (20-1). Before locking in any 2020 NASCAR All-Star Race picks or entering a NASCAR DFS contest on sites like FanDuel and DraftKings, be sure to see the NASCAR at Bristol predictions from the proven model at SportsLine.

Developed by daily Fantasy pro and SportsLine predictive data engineer Mike McClure, this proprietary NASCAR prediction model simulates every race 10,000 times, taking into account factors such as track history and recent results.

The model began the 2020 NASCAR season by picking Denny Hamlin to win his second consecutive Daytona 500 at 10-1. It got off to a hot start on its NASCAR picks following the coronavirus hiatus as well, calling seven of the top 10 drivers at The Real Heroes 400 and the Toyota 500 at Darlington.

Using the model, McClure also recommended an outright play on winner Brad Keselowski at 13-1 as one of his best bets at Bristol. The model also called Kevin Harvick's win at Atlanta and nailed a whopping nine top-10 finishers in that race. Additionally, McClure used the model to lock in an outright bet on Hamlin winning at 10-1 at Miami, and two weeks ago at The Brickyard, the model called Harvick's fourth victory of the season. Anybody who has followed the model has seen some huge returns.

Now, the model simulated the 2020 NASCAR All-Star Race at Bristol on Wednesday, July 15 10,000 times. Head here to see the complete projected leaderboard.

Top 2020 NASCAR All-Star Race predictions

For the 2020 NASCAR All-Star Race, the model is high on Martin Truex Jr. even though he's a 17-2 long shot in the NASCAR All-Star Race at Bristol odds. He's a target for anyone looking for a huge payday. While many of the other top Cup Series drivers like Kevin Harvick, Kyle Busch, Joey Logano and Denny Hamlin have at least one All-Star Race win, Truex Jr. is still looking for his first.

Motivation is often a big factor in All-Star events, and Truex should have plenty of it as the 2017 Cup Series champion looks to add a win in this event to his resume. While his average finish position at Bristol (20.62) isn't head-turning, that number been inflated at least in part by accidents in both 2018 races. He also has a win at the Martinsville short track this season, so confidently lock Truex into your 2020 NASCAR All-Star Race bets.

And a massive shocker: Kevin Harvick, the Vegas favorite at 9-2, stumbles big-time and finishes outside the top three. There are far better values in this 2020 NASCAR All-Star Race starting lineup. Harvick has four wins this season and leads the 2020 NASCAR Cup Series standings with 675 points.



But the switch in venue to Bristol doesn't work in his favorite. He's finished 10th or worse in his last four races at this short track and hasn't finished inside the top five since 2017. With short odds and some recent struggles at this track, Harvick is one of the 2020 NASCAR All-Star Race favorites to avoid on Wednesday.

How to make 2020 NASCAR All-Star Race picks

The model is also targeting two other drivers with 2020 NASCAR All-Star Race odds of 10-1 or longer to make a serious run at the checkered flag. Anyone who backs this driver could hit it big. You can only see who they are here.

So who wins Wednesday's 2020 NASCAR All-Star Race at Bristol? And which long shots stun NASCAR? Check out the latest odds below and then visit SportsLine now to see the full projected 2020 NASCAR All-Star Race at Bristol leaderboard, all from the model that has crushed its NASCAR picks and nailed the Daytona 500.

2020 NASCAR All-Star Race odds

Kevin Harvick 9-2

Kyle Busch 5-1

Chase Elliott 13-2

Denny Hamlin 13-2

Brad Keselowski 8-1

Joey Logano 8-1

Martin Truex Jr. 17-2

Ryan Blaney 10-1

Kurt Busch 14-1

Jimmie Johnson 17-1

Alex Bowman 18-1

Erik Jones 20-1

Matt Kenseth 40-1

Cole Custer 50-1

Ryan Newman 75-1

Justin Haley 80-1