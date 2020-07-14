Watch Now: Tyler Reddick Joins HQ ( 6:31 )

The 2020 NASCAR Cup Series season has been another strong one for Kevin Harvick as he already has matched his win total from last year with four, which ties him with Denny Hamlin for the lead. He has done exceptionally well of late, finishing in the top 10 in each of his last five starts while recording two of his victories in that span. Although it won't count toward his official season total, Harvick looks to notch his third win in five outings when he gets behind the wheel for the 2020 NASCAR All-Star Race at Bristol Motor Speedway on Wednesday. The 2014 Cup Series champion won this event twice at Charlotte (2007, 2018) but has posted only two victories in 39 career starts at this Tennessee track.

Despite that, Harvick is listed as the 9-2 favorite in the latest 2020 NASCAR All-Star Race odds. Chase Elliott (5-1), Hamlin (11-2), Kyle Busch (7-1) and Joey Logano (7-1) round out the top five 2020 NASCAR All-Star Race contenders. The green flag is scheduled to drop at 8:30 p.m. ET. You'll want to check out the NASCAR at Bristol predictions from Micah Roberts, the legendary Vegas bookmaker who pioneered wagering on racing, before locking in any 2020 NASCAR All-Star Race picks.

Roberts is among the nation's premier NASCAR betting experts, and his top pick won the first two races of the 2020 season. In the season-opening Daytona 500, he nailed Denny Hamlin's win at 10-1 odds, and he hit eventual winner Logano at 13-2 in the Pennzoil 400 a week later. He also nailed the victory by Hamlin, who wasn't one of the top three favorites, in the Toyota 500 last month.

Roberts also crushed the 2019 NASCAR season. Those who wagered $100 on his predicted winner in each of the 40 NASCAR races last year (an investment of $4,000) finished with a strong profit of $2,100. In addition, those who put down $50 on each of Roberts' top four choices in each of those races (an investment of $8,000) were up a head-turning $3,400. Anyone who has followed his NASCAR picks is up huge year after year.

Now, Roberts has analyzed the field and odds for Wednesday's 2020 NASCAR All-Star Race at Bristol. He's sharing his winner and leaderboard only at SportsLine.

2020 NASCAR All-Star Race expert predictions

One shocker: Roberts is low on Harvick, even though he is the favorite at 9-2. In fact, Roberts says Harvick, who has finished in the top 10 in nearly half of his career starts at Bristol, doesn't even crack the top five.

"He's a two-time winner of the All-Star Race," Roberts told SportsLine, "(but) his four victories this season came with the 550-horsepower race package."

Another curveball: Roberts is high on Martin Truex Jr., a long shot at 13-1 in the latest NASCAR at Bristol odds. The 40-year-old came back strong after being 38th at Indianapolis on July 5 due to an accident, finishing as runner-up to Cole Custer at Kentucky this past Sunday. It was the third top-five and ninth top-10 this season for Truex, who is seeking his first victory and fourth top-10 finish as he makes his 30th career start at Bristol.

"For whatever reason, Bristol has not been in his bag of tricks," Roberts told SportsLine. "His last top-five there came in 2012, but I think the short format and $1 million prize money can be great motivation."

How to make 2020 NASCAR All-Star Race picks

Roberts also is high on a dark horse who has an impressive history at Bristol Motor Speedway. Anyone who backs this driver could hit it big. You can only see who it is here.

So who wins Wednesday's NASCAR All-Star Race 2020? And which massive long shot stuns NASCAR? Visit SportsLine now to see the projected 2020 NASCAR All-Star Race leaderboard, all from the nation's premier NASCAR handicapper, and find out.

2020 NASCAR All-Star Race odds

Kevin Harvick 9-2

Chase Elliott 5-1

Denny Hamlin 11-2

Kyle Busch 7-1

Joey Logano 7-1

Brad Keselowski 8-1

Ryan Blaney 10-1

Kurt Busch 12-1

Martin Truex Jr. 13-1

Alex Bowman 20-1

Jimmie Johnson 20-1

Erik Jones 20-1

Matt Kenseth 28-1

Ryan Newman 40-1

Cole Custer 66-1

Justin Haley 80-1