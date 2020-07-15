Watch Now: Tyler Reddick Joins HQ ( 6:31 )

The beginning of Cole Custer's rookie season in the NASCAR Cup Series could hardly be considered a success, but his fortunes have changed lately. The 22-year-old followed a fifth-place finish at Indianapolis on July 5 with his first series victory last Sunday at Kentucky. Custer hopes to ride the momentum when he participates in the 2020 NASCAR All-Star Race at Bristol Motor Speedway on Wednesday night. Custer recorded just one top-10 finish in his first 15 starts this year, but began showing signs of improvement late last month. Should you back him with your 2020 NASCAR All-Star Race picks?

Custer is listed at 50-1 in the latest 2020 NASCAR All-Star Race odds from William Hill, while Kevin Harvick is the favorite at 9-2. Kyle Busch (5-1), Chase Elliott (13-2) and Denny Hamlin (13-2) also are top 2020 NASCAR All-Star Race contenders. The green flag is scheduled to drop at 8:30 p.m. ET. You'll want to check out the NASCAR at Bristol predictions from Micah Roberts, the legendary Vegas bookmaker who pioneered wagering on racing, before locking in any 2020 NASCAR All-Star Race picks.

Roberts is among the nation's premier NASCAR betting experts, and his top pick won the first two races of the 2020 season. In the season-opening Daytona 500, he nailed Denny Hamlin's win at 10-1 odds, and he hit eventual winner Logano at 13-2 in the Pennzoil 400 a week later. He also nailed the victory by Hamlin, who wasn't one of the top three favorites, in the Toyota 500 last month.

Roberts also crushed the 2019 NASCAR season. Those who wagered $100 on his predicted winner in each of the 40 NASCAR races last year (an investment of $4,000) finished with a strong profit of $2,100. In addition, those who put down $50 on each of Roberts' top four choices in each of those races (an investment of $8,000) were up a head-turning $3,400. Anyone who has followed his NASCAR picks is up huge year after year.

Now, Roberts has analyzed the field and odds for Wednesday's 2020 NASCAR All-Star Race at Bristol. He's sharing his winner and leaderboard only at SportsLine.

2020 NASCAR All-Star Race expert predictions

One shocker: Roberts is low on Harvick, even though he is the favorite at 9-2. In fact, Roberts says Harvick, who has finished in the top 10 in nearly half of his career starts at Bristol, doesn't even crack the top five.

"He's a two-time winner of the All-Star Race," Roberts told SportsLine, "(but) his four victories this season came with the 550-horsepower race package."

Another curveball: Roberts is high on Ryan Blaney, a long shot at 10-1 in the latest NASCAR at Bristol odds 2020. The 26-year-old finished 12th or worse in three straight races following his fourth career Cup Series victory last month at Talladega. However, he was sixth at Kentucky last Sunday. Blaney has yet to win at Bristol but has recorded four top-10 finishes in 10 starts there.

"Since joining Penske, he's been contending for the win in every race at Bristol," Roberts told SportsLine. "Wednesday's race is only 140 laps and will be over quickly, which benefits him based on past results."

How to make 2020 NASCAR All-Star Race picks

Roberts also is high on a dark horse who has an impressive history at Bristol Motor Speedway. Anyone who backs this driver could hit it big. You can only see who it is here.

So who wins Wednesday's NASCAR All-Star Race 2020? And which massive long shot stuns NASCAR? Visit SportsLine now to see the projected 2020 NASCAR All-Star Race leaderboard, all from the nation's premier NASCAR handicapper, and find out.

2020 NASCAR All-Star Race odds

Kevin Harvick 9-2

Kyle Busch 5-1

Chase Elliott 13-2

Denny Hamlin 13-2

Brad Keselowski 8-1

Joey Logano 8-1

Martin Truex Jr. 17-2

Ryan Blaney 10-1

Kurt Busch 14-1

Jimmie Johnson 17-1

Alex Bowman 18-1

Erik Jones 20-1

Matt Kenseth 40-1

Cole Custer 50-1

Ryan Newman 75-1

Justin Haley 80-1