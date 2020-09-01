The NASCAR season was halted due to the coronavirus pandemic earlier this year, but the league was able to resume and caught up on the races they missed. The season has been vastly different than years past, with blocks of the schedule filled with more races in a short amount of time than is typical.

The playoffs are now approaching and remain as previously scheduled, ready to start for Labor Day weekend. The 10-race playoff schedule will begin on September 6 and conclude on November 8.

Here are the drivers who qualified for the playoffs:

Kevin Harvick

Denny Hamlin

Martin Truex Jr.

Chase Elliott

Brad Keselowski

Kyle Busch

Joey Logano

Ryan Blaney

Aric Almirola

Kurt Busch

Alex Bowman

William Byron

Clint Bowyer

Matt DiBenedetto

Cole Custer

Austin Dillon

Heading into September, Harvick and Hamlin have the two most wins in the Cup Series, with Harvick at seven and Hamlin at six. Defending NASCAR Cup Series champion Kyle Busch has not had a win in 26 races, but he is not counted out quite yet. Jimmie Johnson, who announced he plans to retire from being a full-time NASCAR driver after this season, did not make the playoffs.

Here is the 10-race playoff schedule: