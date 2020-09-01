The NASCAR season was halted due to the coronavirus pandemic earlier this year, but the league was able to resume and caught up on the races they missed. The season has been vastly different than years past, with blocks of the schedule filled with more races in a short amount of time than is typical.
The playoffs are now approaching and remain as previously scheduled, ready to start for Labor Day weekend. The 10-race playoff schedule will begin on September 6 and conclude on November 8.
Here are the drivers who qualified for the playoffs:
- Kevin Harvick
- Denny Hamlin
- Martin Truex Jr.
- Chase Elliott
- Brad Keselowski
- Kyle Busch
- Joey Logano
- Ryan Blaney
- Aric Almirola
- Kurt Busch
- Alex Bowman
- William Byron
- Clint Bowyer
- Matt DiBenedetto
- Cole Custer
- Austin Dillon
Heading into September, Harvick and Hamlin have the two most wins in the Cup Series, with Harvick at seven and Hamlin at six. Defending NASCAR Cup Series champion Kyle Busch has not had a win in 26 races, but he is not counted out quite yet. Jimmie Johnson, who announced he plans to retire from being a full-time NASCAR driver after this season, did not make the playoffs.
Here is the 10-race playoff schedule:
|Date:
|Race:
|Location
|Time:
|Network:
|Winner
|Sun., Sept. 6
|Cook Out Southern 500 (Round of 16)
|Darlington Raceway
|6 p.m.
|NBCSN
|Sat., Sept. 12
|Federated Auto Parts 400 (Round of 16)
|Richmond Raceway
|7:30 p.m.
|NBCSN
|Sat., Sept. 19
|Bass Pro Shops Night Race (Round of 16)
|Bristol Motor Speedway
|7:30 p.m.
|NBCSN
|Sun, Sept. 27
|South Point 400 (Round of 12)
|Las Vegas Motor Speedway
|7 p.m.
|NBCSN
|Sun., Oct. 4
|YellaWood 500 (Round of 12)
|Talladega Superspeedway
|2 p.m.
|NBC
|Sun., Oct. 11
|Bank of America ROVAL 400 (Round of 12)
|Charlotte Motor Speedway (ROVAL)
|2:30 p.m.
|NBC
|Sun., Oct. 18
|Hollywood Casino 400 (Round of 8)
|Kansas Speedway
|2:30 p.m.
|NBC
|Sun., Oct. 25
|Texas 500 (Round of 8)
|Texas Motor Speedway
|3 p.m.
|NBCSN
|Sun. Nov. 1
|Xfinity 500 (Round of8)
|Martinsville Speedway
|2 p.m.
|NBC
|Sun. Nov. 8
|NASCAR Cup Series Championship (Round of 4)
|Phoenix Raceway
|3 p.m.
|NBC